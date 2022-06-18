Bombers ink Global DL Thiadric Hansen to two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have agreed to terms with Global defensive lineman Thiadric Hansen on a two-year contract.

Hansen (six-foot-two, 250 pounds, Potsdam Royals; born: December 26, 1992 in Flensburg, Germany) will join the Blue Bombers for his third season in the CFL. He suited up for every regular season game in 2019 and 2021 and was a key contributor on defence and special teams in the back-to-back Grey Cup championships.

Selected second overall in the CFL’s 2019 European Draft, Hansen recorded eight defensive tackles and 12 special teams tackles in 14 games in 2021, registering three sacks and also forcing a fumble.

Hansen played with the Kiel Baltic Hurricanes from 2012-18 and was with the Potsdam Royals when selected by the Blue Bombers. Following the team’s 2019 Grey Cup championship, he signed with the Wroclaw Panthers, a Polish team in the Central European Football League, and helped lead them to a championship.