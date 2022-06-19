Morrow helps Riders capture ‘gritty’ Week 2 win

EDMONTON — Saskatchewan running back, Jamal Morrow made his impact felt in a big way for the Roughriders in their 26-16 Week 2 win over the Edmonton Elks.

Morrow carried the ball 17 times in the contest, rushing for 127 yards and touchdown. He also added another 28 yards through the air, putting him over 150 yards of total offence.

The Saskatchewan running back says he always sets high expectations for himself.

“That’s just the expectation I have for myself each and every game,” said Morrow in a post game interview with TSN. “Last week, I was more disappointed in myself. So, it was definitely requested to come out here and show what I really could do on this stage.”

Despite a stellar solo-effort from Morrow in Saskatchewan’s win over the Elks. The second-year back knows that wins don’t come easy in the CFL and it takes the entire team.

“It was a gritty win,” said Morrow of his team’s performance. “It’s never going to be easy to win in the CFL. They came out and fought, it definitely shows our team the grit that we have.”

While it takes a team to win, every team needs a leader. Morrow was quick to acknowledge that quarterback, Cody Fajardo is a big factor in helping his team stay focused during crucial late-game drives.

“It all start’s with our leader, Cody,” said Morrow of his quarterback, “Cody does a great job of keep us up and getting us to go and finish games.”

Entering Week 3 of the CFL season, Morrow and the Riders will be travelling to Montreal as they get set to take on the Alouettes on Thursday night.