Als Injury Report: Adams Jr. misses Monday with illness

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their injury report ahead of their game on Thursday night at Percival Molson Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Montreal Alouettes were without quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. on Monday as the pivot is dealing with an illness. After being listed as limited on Sunday, receiver Jake Wieneke (hamstring) was back to practicing fully on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday or Monday and therefore have no injury reports to file.