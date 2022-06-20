Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 20, 2022

Als Injury Report: Adams Jr. misses Monday with illness

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their injury report ahead of their game on Thursday night at Percival Molson Stadium against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Montreal Alouettes were without quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. on Monday as the pivot is dealing with an illness. After being listed as limited on Sunday, receiver Jake Wieneke (hamstring) was back to practicing fully on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday or Monday and therefore have no injury reports to file.

Montreal Alouettes Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
William Stanback RB Ankle- 6 game DNP DNP    
Jarnor Jones DB Finger- 6 game DNP DNP
Greg Reid DB Knee- 6 game DNP DNP
Mario Alford WR Abdominals DNP DNP
Najee Murray DB Foot Full Full
Dante Absher WR Healthy scratch Full Full
Nick Callender OL Healthy scratch Full Full
Walter Fletcher RB Healthy scratch Full Full
Philippe Gagnon OL Illness DNP DNP
Kevin Kaya WR Illness DNP DNP
Dominique Davis QB Illness DNP DNP
Jake Wieneke WR Hamstring Limited Full
Chris Ackie LB Ankle DNP DNP
Vernon Adams Jr. QB Illness DNP

 

