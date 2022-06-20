CFL Fantasy: Who Won Week 2?

TORONTO — A trio of Hamilton Tiger-Cats helped COUNTRYBRETT (143.6) win the second week of CFL fantasy.

The pairing of Dane Evans (27.2), Sean Thomas Erlington (22) and Tim White (30.1) combine for over half of the teams’ total points.

However, the Tabbies big-three weren’t the only pair of teammates making plays for COUNTRYBRETT as he secured a win in Week 2.

White led the Charge for COUNTRYBRETT, accumulating 30.1 fantasy points in the second week of action. In their Week 2 matchup against the Calgary Stampeders, the Ticats receiver appeared to be uncontainable, reeling in 11 catches for an eye-popping 131 yards and a touchdown.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back, Jamal Morrow, bounced back in a big way.

After totalling just nine-yards rushing in the opening week, Morrow came back with an electric performance in their Week 2 win over the Elks. He carried the ball 17 times, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown, and added 28 yards receiving to push his total yardage over 150 in Week 2. Morrow’s performance earned 27.7 fantasy points.

Morrow wasn’t the only member of the Green and White who made an impact for COUNTRYBRETT’s roster.

Shaq Evans was chosen to fill the second receiver spot, while the Riders defensive unit rounded out the second trio of teammates making an appearance on this week’s winning roster.

In their win over the Elks, Evans finished as the leading receiver for the Riders. He was targetted a team-high eight times in the matchup, catching five of those targets for 81 yards in the contest. Which translates to a 13.1-point performance from a fantasy perspective.

The Saskatchewan defence managed five sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble, earning COUNTRYBRETT an additional 12 points.

Edmonton’s Emmanuel Arceneaux rounded out COUNTRYBRETT’s roster in the flex spot. Arceneaux was targetted only three times against the Riders, but made the most of his opportunities. The veteran wideout caught all three of his targets for 85 yards and was the team’s second leading receiver in Week 2.

