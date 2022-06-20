Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Injury Reports June 20, 2022

Ticats, Bombers Injury Reports: Evans limited to start week

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday in Winnipeg.

The Tiger-Cats didn’t practice on Monday, but disclosed the estimated statuses of their players.

Quarterback Dane Evans (knee) is limited as the team starts the week, as are running backs Don Jackson (knee) and Maleek Irons (bicep) and receiver Tim White (thumb). On the defensive side, linebacker Kameron Kelly (shoulder) is limited.

Offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (ankle) and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (calf) are listed as non-participants.

In Winnipeg, the Blue Bombers were without fullback Mike Miller (ankle), offensive lineman Michael Couture (arm) and defensive back Winston Rose (foot).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Cariel Brooks DB Back DNP
Alex Fontana OL Knee DNP
Don Jackson RB Knee Limited
Kameron Kelly LB Shoulder Limited
Felix Garand-Gauthier FB Knee Limited
Kyle Saxelid OL Ankle DNP
Dylan Wynn DL Calf DNP
Dane Evans QB Knee Limited
Tim White WR Thumb Limited
Maleek Irons RB Bicep Limited
Tyrone Riley OL Thumb Limited
Wes Hills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Johnson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Crawford DL Healthy Scratch Full
Pat Nelson LB Healthy Scratch Full

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUE WED Game Status
Mike Miller FB Ankle DNP
Michael Couture OL Arm DNP
Liam Dobson OL Healthy Scratch Full
Jackson Jeffcoat DL Ankle Full
Malik Clements LB Knee Full
Winston Rose DB Foot DNP

 

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!