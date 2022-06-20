Ticats, Bombers Injury Reports: Evans limited to start week

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Friday in Winnipeg.

The Tiger-Cats didn’t practice on Monday, but disclosed the estimated statuses of their players.

Quarterback Dane Evans (knee) is limited as the team starts the week, as are running backs Don Jackson (knee) and Maleek Irons (bicep) and receiver Tim White (thumb). On the defensive side, linebacker Kameron Kelly (shoulder) is limited.

Offensive lineman Kyle Saxelid (ankle) and defensive lineman Dylan Wynn (calf) are listed as non-participants.

In Winnipeg, the Blue Bombers were without fullback Mike Miller (ankle), offensive lineman Michael Couture (arm) and defensive back Winston Rose (foot).