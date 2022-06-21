Follow CFL

Injury Reports June 21, 2022

Argos, Lions Injury Reports: Andrew Harris limited on Tuesday

Argonauts.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.

In Toronto, running back Andrew Harris (hamstring) and defensive back DaShaun Amos (hip) were listed as limited to start the week while defensive lineman Shane Ray (hamstring) and defensive back Robertson Daniel (hamstring) did not participate. Receiver DaVaris Daniels (not injury related) also did not practice on Tuesday.

In BC, defensive linemen Nathan Cherry (knee) and Obum Gwacham (foot) did not participate on Tuesday while defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) was limited.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
DaShaun Amos DB Hip Limited
Matt Boateng DB Hamstring DNP
Dejon Brissett WR Hamstring Limited
Isiah Cage OL Head DNP
Brandon Calver LB Hamstring Limited
Declan Cross FB Not Injury Related DNP
Robertson Daniel DB Hamstring DNP
DaVaris Daniels WR Not Injury Related DNP
Fabion Foote DL Healthy Scratch Full
Andrew Harris RB Hamstring Limited
Trevor Hoyte LB Hamstring Limited
Gregor MacKellar OL Head Full
Eli Mencer LB Healthy Scratch Full
A.J. Ouellette RB Healthy Scratch Full
Jamal Peters DB Knee Full
Robert Priester DB Hamstring DNP
Jachai Polite DL Healthy Scratch Full
Shane Ray DL Hamstring DNP
A.J. Richardson WR Healthy Scratch Full

 

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Delvin Breaux DB Elbow Full
Jarell Broxton OL Healthy Scratch Full
Nathan Cherry DL Knee DNP
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Foot Limited
Miles Fox DL Healthy Scratch Full
Obum Gwacham DL Foot DNP
Josh Pearson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Josh Woods LB Knee Full
Noah Zerr OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

