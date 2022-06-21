Argos, Lions Injury Reports: Andrew Harris limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions have submitted their injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday night at BC Place.

In Toronto, running back Andrew Harris (hamstring) and defensive back DaShaun Amos (hip) were listed as limited to start the week while defensive lineman Shane Ray (hamstring) and defensive back Robertson Daniel (hamstring) did not participate. Receiver DaVaris Daniels (not injury related) also did not practice on Tuesday.

In BC, defensive linemen Nathan Cherry (knee) and Obum Gwacham (foot) did not participate on Tuesday while defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (foot) was limited.