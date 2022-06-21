Elks release Martese Jackson, Shai Ross in flurry of moves

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have added wide receiver Charles Nelson, offensive lineman Martez Ivey and defensive lineman Jacob Plamondon to their active roster.

The Elks have also released running back Martese Jackson, defensive lineman Claudell Louis, wide receiver Shai Ross and added defensive linemen Nick Coe, Ben Davis and wide receiver Jalen Marshall to their practice roster.

Jackson, 30, is a six-year CFL vet that had previously played in Edmonton in 2018 and 2019. He returned three punts for 27 yards in one game this season and had three kick returns for 58 yards.

Ross, 28, suited up for both of the Elks’ games this season but hadn’t recorded any stats. The Winnipeg product has 27 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns through his first two seasons in the league, both with Edmonton.

Davis joins the Green and Gold after spending 2021 with the Texas Longhorns, playing in 11 games, registering 16 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Prior to joining Texas, the Gordo, AL native was a member of the Crimson Tide’s 2017 and 2020 NCAA championship teams, playing in 24 games for Alabama.

The six-foot-five Coe played four seasons at Auburn (2016-2019). In 36 games, he recorded 71 total tackles, nine sacks and two forced fumbles. A native of Asheboro, NC, Coe signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots in 2020 and joined the Miami Dolphins’ practice roster in September where he spent the entire 2020 season. He attended Saskatchewan Roughriders camp this year and was released on June 5, 2022.

The Elks head to Calgary this week and face the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 25.