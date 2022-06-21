Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey practising fully to start week

CALGARY — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday in Calgary.

For Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey was a listed as full participation to start the week. Carey was forced to leave Week 2’s matchup with an injury.

The Stampeders had a handful of players listed as on the team’s report. Linebacker, Cameron Judge (head), running back, Peyton Logan (head), receiver Richie Sindani (hamstring) and defensive backs, Jonathan Moxey and Tre Roberson were all limited to start the week for Calgary.

Edmonton receiver Derel Walker (hand) was listed as full participation for the Elks to start the week, after being forced to miss the teams’ Week 2 matchup.

Rookie linebacker and Elks 2022 first round pick, Enock Makonzo (knee) was listed as a non-participant for Edmonton.

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status Sherman Badie RB Healthy Scratch Full Taylor Cornelius QB Healthy Scratch Full Mark Korte OL Healthy Scratch Full Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full Enock Makonzo LB Knee DNP Jalin Marshall WR Healthy Scratch Full Pharoah McKever DL Knee DNP Christian Rector DL Calf Limited Brady Sheldon LB Knee Full Derel Walker WR Hand/Finger Full