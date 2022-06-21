Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Injury Reports June 21, 2022

Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey practising fully to start week

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday in Calgary.

For Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey was a listed as full participation to start the week. Carey was forced to leave Week 2’s matchup with an injury.

The Stampeders had a handful of players listed as on the team’s report. Linebacker, Cameron Judge (head), running back, Peyton Logan (head), receiver Richie Sindani (hamstring) and defensive backs, Jonathan Moxey and Tre Roberson were all limited to start the week for Calgary.

Edmonton receiver Derel Walker (hand) was listed as full participation for the Elks to start the week, after being forced to miss the teams’ Week 2 matchup.

Rookie linebacker and Elks 2022 first round pick, Enock Makonzo (knee) was listed as a non-participant for Edmonton.

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Sherman Badie RB Healthy Scratch Full
Taylor Cornelius QB Healthy Scratch Full
Mark Korte OL Healthy Scratch Full
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Enock Makonzo LB Knee DNP
Jalin Marshall WR Healthy Scratch Full
Pharoah McKever DL Knee DNP
Christian Rector DL Calf Limited
Brady Sheldon LB Knee Full
Derel Walker WR Hand/Finger Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Elie Bouka DB Hamstring Full
Ka’Deem Carey RB Ankle Full
Cody Grace P RT Groin Limited
Elliot Graham DL Head Limited
Colton Hunchack WR Ribs Full
Cameron Judge LB Head Limited
Peyton Logan RB Head Limited
Jonathan Moxey DB Hamstring Limited
Jalen Philpot WR Hamstring Full
Tre Roberson DB Shoulder Limited
Richie Sindani WR Hamstring Limited
Hugh Thornton OL Healthy Scratch Full

 

