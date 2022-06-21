Elks, Stamps Injury Reports: Carey practising fully to start week

CALGARY — The Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders have filed their first injury reports ahead of their game on Saturday in Calgary.
For Calgary, running back Ka’Deem Carey was a listed as full participation to start the week. Carey was forced to leave Week 2’s matchup with an injury.
The Stampeders had a handful of players listed as on the team’s report. Linebacker, Cameron Judge (head), running back, Peyton Logan (head), receiver Richie Sindani (hamstring) and defensive backs, Jonathan Moxey and Tre Roberson were all limited to start the week for Calgary.
Edmonton receiver Derel Walker (hand) was listed as full participation for the Elks to start the week, after being forced to miss the teams’ Week 2 matchup.
Rookie linebacker and Elks 2022 first round pick, Enock Makonzo (knee) was listed as a non-participant for Edmonton.
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Sherman Badie
|RB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Taylor Cornelius
|QB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Mark Korte
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Deon Lacey
|LB
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Enock Makonzo
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|
|Jalin Marshall
|WR
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Pharoah McKever
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|
|
|
|Christian Rector
|DL
|Calf
|Limited
|
|
|
|Brady Sheldon
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|
|
|
|Derel Walker
|WR
|Hand/Finger
|Full
|
|
|
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUE
|WED
|THU
|Game Status
|Elie Bouka
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Ka’Deem Carey
|RB
|Ankle
|Full
|
|
|
|Cody Grace
|P
|RT Groin
|Limited
|
|
|
|Elliot Graham
|DL
|Head
|Limited
|
|
|
|Colton Hunchack
|WR
|Ribs
|Full
|
|
|
|Cameron Judge
|LB
|Head
|Limited
|
|
|
|Peyton Logan
|RB
|Head
|Limited
|
|
|
|Jonathan Moxey
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Jalen Philpot
|WR
|Hamstring
|Full
|
|
|
|Tre Roberson
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|
|
|
|Richie Sindani
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Hugh Thornton
|OL
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|