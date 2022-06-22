CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 3

TORONTO — Week 3 kicks off on Thursday night as another slate of CFL games are on the horizon.

It all begins in Montreal as the Alouettes welcome the Saskatchewan Roughriders to Percival Molson Stadium. With Vernon Adams Jr. sidelined with an illness, it’ll be Trevor Harris taking over the Als offence. Harris and co. will have their hands full with a Riders defence that has accumulated 13 sacks throughout the first two weeks of the season.

On Friday night the Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a rematch of the 108th Grey Cup. After letting a substantial halftime lead slip through their fingers last week against Calgary, Hamilton will hope to turn things around to get their first win of the season this weekend. It won’t be easy, however, as the reigning champions are 2-0 so far this year and will have their fans at IG Field loudly behind them.

Saturday’s doubleheader begins in Calgary for a battle of Alberta with the Edmonton Elks paying a visit to the Stampeders at McMahon Stadium. Edmonton will hope to see a bit more success on the field in their third game of the season while the Stamps hope to carry the momentum from their thrilling overtime comeback win in Hamilton last week.

And finally, things end in BC where the Lions host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night at BC Place. Both teams have played just one game this season, enjoying early-season byes, and sit 1-0 apiece. After a Week 1 outing that saw 59 points on the board, Nathan Rourke and his high-powered offence will be anxious to do much of the same this weekend. In order to do that, they’ll have to go against a tough Argos defence that will be itching to slow down the Leos.

» Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Montreal

» Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET: Hamilton at Winnipeg

» Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Calgary

» Saturday, 10:00 p.m. ET: Toronto at BC

AIR CANADA

Saturday’s contest against Toronto will be BC’s Nathan Rourke’s fourth career start (2-1). The Victoria native is looking to become just the second Canadian QB to start his career with a 3-1 record.

Notable Canadian pivots after four starts: Frank Cosentino | 3-1 Gerry Doucette | 2-2 Don Getty | 2-2 Greg Vavra | 2-2 Gerry Dattilio | 1-2-1 Eric Guthrie | 1-3 Russ Jackson | 1-3



GANG GREEN

Through two games, the Roughriders have registered 13 sacks – nine more than any other club.

Ten different players have recorded a sack with Pete Robertson (3) and Larry Dean (2) collecting more than one.

Saskatchewan takes on the Alouettes this week, who have allowed six sacks through two games.

STALLIONS DOWN THE STRETCH

Calgary is 2-0, but has trailed by 10+ points in each game.

The Stampeders have trailed each game after three quarters. From 2015 to 2021, they were 10-18 under those circumstances.

Calgary’s 24-point turnaround in Hamilton was the franchise’s sixth comeback from 20+ points and two shy of the team record; it was also the eighth largest in league history.

It was also the second time in league history that a team has recovered from a 24-0 deficit.

QUICK SLANTS