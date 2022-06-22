Elks add OL Renfrow to practice roster, release DB Hoskins

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed offensive lineman Justin Renfrow and added him to the practice roster. Additionally the Elks have released American defensive back Anthony Hoskins.

RELATED

» Elks release Shai Ross, Martese Jackson in flurry of moves

» Lawler announces arrival in Edmonton with incredible toe-tap TD

» Riders top Elks in Week 2 finale

Renfrow played last season with the Double E, appearing in eight games and starting seven at right tackle. The Philadelphia native spent two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2017-2018) and suited up in 11 games for the B.C. Lions in 2019.

Collegiately he played at the University of Virginia and played his final year of NCAA eligibility at the University of Miami in 2013.

Hoskins, 24, was moved to the practice roster on June 16. He joined the Elks in February and recorded two defensive tackles in Week 1, starting at cornerback versus the BC Lions.