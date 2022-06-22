Lions Appoint Duane Vienneau as Chief Operating Officer

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions Football Club announce that Duane Vienneau has been appointed chief operating officer, effective Aug. 2, 2022.

Vienneau has enjoyed an extensive career in professional sports team business operations, direct CFL team experience and managing major events including the Grey Cup Festival.

“Duane will be a terrific addition to the Lions team and I look forward to working with him during the transition,” stated team president Rick LeLacheur.

Mr. Vienneau will take over as team president at the end of 2022, when LeLacheur retires. Amar Doman, owner of the Lions said:

“I have gotten to know Duane through his work as chief Grey Cup and events officer with the CFL. With his football background, energy and passion and focus on revenue enhancement programs, he will be a great leader of the Lions.”

“I am excited to be appointed chief operating officer and I look forward to working with Amar, Rick and the Lions team as we continue to build the legacy of this storied franchise,” said Vienneau.

Doman added: “Rick had advised me some time ago that if a suitable replacement could be found by the end of the 2022 season, it would be an ideal time to affect a smooth transition for the team and a new president.”

Vienneau will join the Lions on Aug. 2, 2022. Until then he will be fulfilling his commitment to the CFL and the execution of Touchdown Atlantic on July 16, 2022, in Wolfville, NS.

Duane Vienneau Career Overview

2019 – Current: Chief Grey Cup & Events Officer, Canadian Football League

2017-2018 Executive Director, Edmonton 2018 Grey Cup Organizing Committee

2012-2017 President & CEO, Tour of Alberta

2011-2012 Vice President – Marketing & Game Operations, Edmonton Elks Football Club

2009-2011 Executive Director, Edmonton 2010 Grey Cup Organizing Committee

2005-2009 President, Edmonton Rush Lacrosse Club