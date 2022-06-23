Grey Expectations: Your best Week 3 fantasy options

Don’t be surprised if Reggie White Jr. emerges as one of the top fantasy scorers in Week 3. With Jake Wieneke out for Thursday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the second-year Montreal Alouettes’ receiver will be a subject of interest as this week’s Grey Expectations wheels off the runway and takes flight.

Quarterbacks

Nathan Rourke, BC ($9,869) — After a Week 2 bye, Rourkemania gets a stiffer challenge in the form of a Toronto defence that’s second in opponents’ pass efficiency. Don’t let that bother you selecting Rourke because his running ability — especially near the goal line — makes him feel like you’ve selected a third running back.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary ($8,674) — We were treated to vintage Mitchell in the final 22 minutes of last week’s thriller at Hamilton. Fantasy users won’t have to wait long for him and his fleet of pass catchers to carve into an Elks’ defence allowing nearly 10 yards per average pass. No, the 83.8 completion percentage Edmonton’s D has allowed is not a typo.

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($11,914) — Montreal’s pass defence has played exceptionally in the first two weeks. However, their run defence is seventh overall and the presence of Jamal Morrow is going to open up passing lanes for Fajardo. I can see the Roughriders striking big off play-action on Thursday, especially with Duke Williams is back in the lineup.

Dane Evans, Hamilton ($8,011) — If the Ticats can keep their foot on the gas the full 60 minutes, Evans will have another huge evening at the expense of an unusually shaky Winnipeg pass defence that is dead last in the league with 355.5 yards allowed. The Bombers have yielded six completions of better than 30 yards; they allowed just 14 in the entire 2021 regular season. There’s certainly stack potential awaiting.

Nick Arbuckle, Edmonton ($7,903) — Taking a flier on Arbuckle, who faces a Stampeders secondary that has been hit hard (337.5 passing yards allowed). Edmonton has receivers that can hurt Calgary and if he can avoid the interceptions, Arbuckle could generate good numbers if he puts up north of 35 attempts.

And Then There’s…

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Toronto ($9,719) — Just one game, yet the inability of the Argos to cash in majors remains a concern.

Trevor Harris, Montreal ($9,177) — Thursday’s guest star of Saskatchewan’s Sack Party ‘22 is going to have a long, long evening with lots of green visiting the Als’ backfield.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($8,793) — Week 3 is going to be all about revving up the run game.

Running Backs

Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan ($6,703) — Only six players in league history have eclipsed 400 all-purpose yards in a single game. Morrow will be the seventh. It’s unlikely he does it on Thursday, but he should be good for about 225 all-purpose yards and a major to boot. Fantasy users will gladly take it.

Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary ($8,571) — He’s healthy and gets to run through an Elks defence giving up a very, very generous 7.0 yards per carry. That’s all you need to know.

Andrew Harris, Toronto ($10,744) — That’s a lot of long green to invest in Harris and with the Argos intent on keeping BC’s offence on the sidelines, count on Harris to play the leading role if Toronto focuses on ball control.

James Butler, BC ($9,054) — Butler feels like a borderline Avoid. Hamilton is 0-2, but one thing the Ticats can be proud of is a run defence that’s allowing a mere 3.5 yards per carry. He’s going to need the Lions’ passing game to get off to a strong start to enhance his chances of success.

Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg ($4,340) — This feels like the week Augustine overtakes the struggling Brady Oliveira and makes the Winnipeg ground game his own. Augustine’s 5.3 yards per carry is almost twice as much as his counterpart’s 2.7.

James Wilder Jr., Edmonton ($6,425) — The Elks’ o-line has struggled not only protecting Nick Arbuckle (league-high nine sacks allowed), but also opening holes for Wilder (4.1 yards per carry). Not even facing a Calgary run defence giving up 5.6 yards per carry is enough to rank Wilder higher than this.

Jeshrun Antwi, Montreal ($4,669) — Saskatchewan tops the league with just 71 total rushing yards allowed and 3.1 yards per carry. There’s also the presence of Walter Fletcher, who began practice with the Alouettes after being traded from Edmonton.

Sean Thomas-Erlington, Hamilton ($6,128) — With Don Jackson set to miss Week 3, the signs point to Thomas-Erlington to get the bulk of the Ticats’ ground game.

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($5,666) — See the Augustine comment.

And Then There’s…

Peyton Logan, Calgary ($4,000)

Walter Fletcher, Montreal ($4,354)

Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan ($2,500) — The Riders are eventually going to need to find ways to get him on the field more often.

Daniel Adeboboye, Toronto ($3,500) — Three carries, 10 yards in his CFL debut, but you can see there’s something special lying in wait.

Receivers

Eugene Lewis, Montreal ($11,061) — He’s averaging 21.7 yards per catch and is 5-6 in targets of more than 20 yards in depth. The only thing Lewis has yet to do is score a major, which should change on Thursday.

Kenny Lawler, Edmonton ($10,079) — More than worthy of the salary hike. Lawler’s 333 target depth yards is nearly 100 yards more than Ottawa’s Darvin Adams. Can’t see another 17-target outing, yet bank on at least 12-15 looks from Nick Arbuckle.

Shaq Evans, Saskatchewan ($6,200) — Solid value play with a pivot hitting on 72 percent of attempts. Evans leads the league with seven targets of more than 20 yards in depth, catching four of them. Oddly enough, he’s more efficient as a deep receiver than he is from 0-19 yards (just 5 for 11).

Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($10,493) — Facing the Elks’ secondary is the tonic for Begelton to bust loose after a slow start. Can’t be shocked if he puts up 20-plus fantasy points this week.

Steven Dunbar Jr., Hamilton ($6,411) — Bralon Addison will accumulate targets, but it will be Dunbar who will look to take the top off the Winnipeg secondary. He’s been the most efficient of the Ticats’ receivers the first two weeks and offers more fantasy value than Addison at this point.

Bralon Addison, Hamilton ($11,348) — All but one of Addison’s 22 targets have been within 0-19 yards. His 56.6 efficiency rate is a huge reason why he ranks fifth despite being second only to Lawler in targets.

Reggie White Jr., Montreal ($4,244) — Sleeper play of Week 3. White was already cutting into the targets of Jake Wieneke and with Wieneke out for Thursday’s game, the door is open for White to thrive underneath the Roughriders’ defence. Definitely worth the add as either receiver or flex.

Lucky Whitehead, BC ($8,867) — Whitehead was a perfect 6-for-6 for 110 yards in Week 1. Toronto allowed just one completion of better than 30 yards in Week 2. The presence of Whitehead assures the Argos will give up more than that on Saturday night.

Bryan Burnham, BC ($8,907) — Be very assured Burnham isn’t going to finish with four catches and 32 yards this week. There’s a deep shot or two coming in his direction as the Lions are not going to be afraid to test the Argos’ secondary.

Greg Ellingson, Winnipeg ($8,924) — Among receivers with at least nine targets, Ellingson leads the league with a 152.4 efficiency rate. The Bombers aren’t going to throw the ball at a frentic pace, yet when they do, Ellingson will continue solidifying his role at Winnipeg’s WR1.

Kamar Jorden, Calgary ($9,145) — It felt like old times to see Jorden and Bo Levi Mitchell playing pitch and catch in Week 2. He’ll be solid against Edmonton, but this feels like the week for Begelton to shine.

Duke Williams, Saskatchewan ($9,553) — He and Fajardo were 2-2 in attempts of more than 20 yards in depth during Week 1. If Williams is healthy, the two will be lethal. If he’s out, plug in Kian Schaffer-Baker.

And Then There’s…

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($5,037)

Markeith Ambles, Toronto ($5,756)

Tim White, Hamilton ($7,746)

Kurleigh Gittens, Jr., Toronto ($7,251)

Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($2,500) — The Bombers may have found their WR2.

Richie Sindani, Calgary ($4,983)

Keon Hatcher, BC ($3,619)

Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg ($6,027)

Brandon Banks, Toronto ($6,841)

DaVaris Daniels, Toronto ($7,002)

Dominique Rhymes, BC ($7,067)

Malik Henry, Calgary ($4,246)

Caleb Holley, Edmonton, ($4,357) — …because Kenny Lawler can’t get every target…

Hergy Mayla, Montreal ($3,749) — With Wieneke out, now’s the chance for Mayala to step up.

Papi White, Hamilton ($3,130)

Defences

Saskatchewan ($3,870) — The Regina Sack Party Bus travels to Montreal to add to the league-high 13 sacks they’ve recorded. Trevor Harris is mobile, but not mobile enough to avoid the swarm of green coming in his direction.

Winnipeg ($4,340) — Bombers have created just two turnovers thus far. The return of Jackson Jeffcoat in Week 2 led to three sacks, so look for the miscues to come their way now that Jeffcoat and Willie Jefferson are together again to harass pivots.

Calgary ($3,244) — The Stamps have a good chance to finish as the top defence in Week 3 as they recorded 12 fantasy points last week and get to face a turnover-prone Edmonton offence.

BC ($3,788) — Don’t look for another four-interception game from the Lions’ secondary, but they should be able to apply enough pressure on McLeod Bethel-Thompson to be fantasy-viable.

And Then There’s…

Toronto ($3,200)

Hamilton ($3,200)

Montreal ($3,200)

Edmonton ($3,200)

Stack ‘Em and Rack ‘Em

Saskatchewan — Jamal Morrow ($6,703), Shaq Evans ($6,200), Kian Schaffer-Baker ($5,037). That’s $17,940 for the bulk of the Roughriders’ offence. You want in on this stack.

BC — Nathan Rourke ($9,869), Keon Hatcher ($3,619), Bryan Burnham ($8,907). This one’s a bit stiff at $22,395. Still, there’s potential for 75-80 fantasy points between the three. Make sure you run with a value play (Dalton Schoen) to help fill the rest of your roster.

Calgary — Bo Levi Mitchell ($8,674), Richie Sindani ($4,983), Malik Henry ($4,246). The total of $17,903 is slightly lower than the Saskatchewan stack, but we’re going to need to see the Week 1 versions of Sindani and Henry to make this work. Facing the Elks’ defence makes this possible.

Hamilton — Dane Evans ($8,011), Tim White ($7,746), Papi White ($3,130). The value of $18,887 is contingent on Papi White being more involved in the offence. A bit more risky than the Saskatchewan stack, but one I’d consider running with.

Montreal — Trevor Harris ($9,177), Reggie White, Jr. ($4,244), Hergy Mayala ($3,749). The more I look at the $17,170 play here, the more I like it.