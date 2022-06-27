Follow CFL

Lions add American LB Omar Fortt to practice roster

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added American linebacker Omar Fortt to the practice roster.

Fortt (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) suited up in 39 games at the University Connecticut from 2017-2021, registering 186 combined tackles (103 solo, 83 assisted), eight pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries and an interception.

Omar’s older brother Khairi was a fourth-round selection of the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and also had practice roster stints in Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Seattle and Washington.

