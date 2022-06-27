Riders sign American LB Keishawn Bierria

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Keishawn Bierria.

Bierria (six-foot-one, 223 pounds) played 13 games for the Edmonton Elks in 2021, recording 50 tackles, two sacks and one interception.

He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round, 217th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. He saw action in all 16 regular season games for the Broncos that year and made five tackles. In 2019, the California native spent time with the Broncos, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Arizona Cardinals, suiting up for five games.

Bierria played four collegiate seasons at the University of Washington (2014-2017), racking up 240 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, seven-and-a-half sacks, four defended passes, four forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries over 50 games. The former Husky was named Second-Team All-Pac-12 in both the 2016 and 2017 seasons.