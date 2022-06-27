Follow CFL

  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
Ticats acquire OL Colin Kelly from Elks

HAMILTON — Just four days before they meet in Week 4 action, the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made a trade.

The Tiger-Cats have acquired American offensive lineman Colin Kelly from the Elks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Kelly started at right tackle in the first two games of this season in Edmonton, after missing the entire 2021 campaign due a torn pectoral muscle. The 32 year-old joins his third CFL team and second out East, as he started his CFL career with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2014.

The six-foot-five, 298-pound native of Longview, WA also spent time in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2014) and San Francisco 49ers (2016). Kelly started the 103rd Grey Cup at right tackle for Ottawa.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that Global punter Joel Whitford has been released.

