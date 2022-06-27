Ticats acquire OL Colin Kelly from Elks

HAMILTON — Just four days before they meet in Week 4 action, the Edmonton Elks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats have made a trade.

The Tiger-Cats have acquired American offensive lineman Colin Kelly from the Elks in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Kelly started at right tackle in the first two games of this season in Edmonton, after missing the entire 2021 campaign due a torn pectoral muscle. The 32 year-old joins his third CFL team and second out East, as he started his CFL career with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2014.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: Elks at Ticats

» Elks activate Enock Makonzo, release five others to start Week 4

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 3

The six-foot-five, 298-pound native of Longview, WA also spent time in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2014) and San Francisco 49ers (2016). Kelly started the 103rd Grey Cup at right tackle for Ottawa.

The Tiger-Cats also announced that Global punter Joel Whitford has been released.