Elks add three to practice roster

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks announced a series of moves on Tuesday, adding linebacker Brian Cole II, wide receiver Caleb Holley and defensive back Ethan Makonzo to the practice roster. Edmonton also placed offensive lineman Marc David Bien Aime on the suspended list.

Cole comes to Edmonton after being released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders following the ​ pre-season. The six-foot-two linebacker was selected 249th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL draft and also had stints with the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers, dressing for pre-season games with the latter in 2021.

Collegiately, Cole played in 17 games for Mississippi State in 2018 and 2019, recording 78 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, 12 quarterback pressures, two interceptions, four passes defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. He also returned 16 kicks for 329 yards.

Cole previously played one season at East Mississippi Community College, where he tallied 54 tackles, one sack, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery for a touchdown and also blocked three kicks in 2016. He suited up for three games as a true freshman at Michigan in 2015, recording one reception in his NCAA debut.

Holley comes off the one-game injured list. The five-season CFL veteran has appeared in one game with Edmonton this season, making two catches for 51 yards in the Elks home-opening loss to Saskatchewan on June 18.

Makonzo rejoins the Elks after being released on June 27. The Montreal native has played in two games with the Green and Gold this season.

Edmonton’s third round draft selection (21st overall) in the 2022 Canadian Draft, Bien-Aime has yet to see regular season action with the Elks.