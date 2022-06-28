Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Injury Reports June 28, 2022

Ticats, Elks Injury Report: Wilder limited on Tuesday

Trevor Hagan/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats had offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey (knee, limited) on the field on Tuesday, after activating him from the six-game injured list earlier in the day. Offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg (illness) was a full participant. Running back Maleek Irons (hamstring) was limited.

In Edmonton, running back James Wilder Jr. (shoulder) was limited for the team’s first day of practice. Defensive lineman Christian Rector (foot) and linebacker Enock Makonzo (knee) were also limited.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED Game Status
Don Jackson RB Knee Full
Kameron Kelly LB Shoulder Full
Felix Garand-Gauthier FB Knee Limited
Bailey Feltmate LB Neck Full
Coulter Woodmansey OL Knee Limited
Maleek Irons RB Hamstring Limited
Brandon Revenberg OL Illness Full
Lee Autry DL Healthy Scratch Full
Wes Hills RB Healthy Scratch Full
Anthony Johnson WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Crawford DL Healthy Scratch Full
Pat Nelson LB Healthy Scratch Full

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Taylor Cornelius QB Healthy Scratch Full
Caleb Holley WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Healthy Scratch Full
Raphael Leonard WR Healthy Scratch Full
Enock Makonzo LB Knee Limited
Pharoah McKever DL Knee Full
Christian Rector DL Foot Limited
Brady Sheldon LB Knee Full
James Wilder Jr. RB Shoulder Limited

 

