Ticats, Elks Injury Report: Wilder limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Edmonton Elks have shared their first injury reports of the week, ahead of their game on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats had offensive lineman Coulter Woodmansey (knee, limited) on the field on Tuesday, after activating him from the six-game injured list earlier in the day. Offensive lineman Brandon Revenberg (illness) was a full participant. Running back Maleek Irons (hamstring) was limited.

In Edmonton, running back James Wilder Jr. (shoulder) was limited for the team’s first day of practice. Defensive lineman Christian Rector (foot) and linebacker Enock Makonzo (knee) were also limited.