Checking Down: News and notes from Week 4

TORONTO — Canada Day weekend in the CFL kicks off with a matchup in the nation’s capital as the Ottawa REDBLACKS get set to host Canadian quarterbacking phenom, Nathan Rourke and his BC Lions.

After a whirlwind of action from Week 3, there is lots to get caught up on approaching Thursday’s kick off in Ottawa. CFL.ca has collected all of the latest news and notes from across the league to help get you ready for Week 4.

Jump to team:

BC LIONS

– According to the team injury report, BC will be without receiver Bryan Burnham ahead of their Week 4 matchup in Ottawa on Thursday night (CFL.ca).

– BC quarterback Nathan Rourke had a record setting week against the Toronto Argonauts, his 436 passing yards set the record for most in a sing-game by a Canadian. After a Lions practice this week, Rourke showed off the piece he received to commemorate the moment (BCLions.com).

– After a 436-yard performance against the Argonauts last week, Rourke headlines the CFL Top Performers for Week 3 (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks started their week with a trade. The team sent offensive linemen Colin Kelly to Hamilton in exchange for a seventh round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft (CFL.ca).

– Edmonton announced a handful of roster moves on Monday, including the activation of 2022 first round pick Enock Makonzo. The team also released while five other players, including receiver, Jalin Marshall (CFL.ca).

– Approaching their Week 4 matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, running back James Wilder Jr. has been limited in practice to start the week for the Elks (CFL.ca).

– Ahead of Canada Day weekend, take a look back at how the Green and Gold faired when playing on July 1 (GoElks.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Stampeders quarterback, Bo Levi Mitchell helped lead his team to a win over Edmonton in Week 3. CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson breaks down Mitchell’s passing performance in the win.

– Calgary receiver, Malik Henry had a career day in the Stamps’ win over the Elks in Week 3. With 173 receiving yards and six catches, Henry has been named one of the Week3 CFL Top Performers (CFL.ca).

– First year Stampeders linebacker, Titus Wall has been impressive to start the year. As he tell Stampeders.com, his primary focus is on soaking in as much information as he can (Stampeders.com).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– After being forced to exit Saskatchewan’s Week 3 matchup with an injury, receiver Shaq Evans was a non-participant in practice as the Riders get set to host Montreal in Week 4 (CFL.ca).

– The Riders added some depth to their defensive unit to start the new week of league action. The team signed American linebacker, Keishawn Bierria (CFL.ca).

– Despite the loss to Montreal in Week 3, Riders’ quarterback, Cody Fajardo believes their is much to be learned from a loss as his team prepares for a Week 4 rematch with the Alouettes (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– While there has been some movement in this week’s CFL Power Rankings, it certainly wasn’t the Bombers, who sit atop the rankings for the third week in a row (CFL.ca).

– Ahead of Winnipeg’s Monday night matchup with Toronto, Greg Ellingson highlights this week’s Start vs. Sit and has cemented himself as a weekly must add receiver (CFL.ca).

– In the newest edition of Weekly Predictor, CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has an inclining that winning will continue for Winnipeg this week (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Hamilton running back, Don Jackson has been listed as a full participant in practice to start the week for the Ticats. Jackson has been the last two weeks of the season with a knee injury (CFL.ca).

– In this week’s QB Index, CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary outlines the adversity that Ticats quarterback, Dane Evans is facing as he tries to help his team improve on their 0-3 start (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats made a trade with the Edmonton Elks earlier this week, acquiring offensive linemen, Colin Kelly in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Toronto quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson feels the Week 3 loss is an opportunity for his team to find out who they are, as CFL.ca’s Don Landry points out in his 5 takeaways from Week 3 (CFL.ca).

– Running back, Andrew Harris is set to faceoff against his former team as Toronto takes on Winnipeg on Monday. Here is a look at Harris’ career numbers as a member of the Bombers (CFL.ca).

– The Argos are set to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Monday evening to close out Canada Day weekend in the CFL. See who the CFL.ca writers predicted to come away with the win in Week 4’s finale (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

– Ahead of Thursday night’s matchup against the BC Lions, Ottawa running back, William Powell has been a full participant all week in practice. According to the team’s depth chart, Powell is set to make his 2022 season debut in Week 4 (CFL.ca).

– As the REDBLACKS and Lions get set to kickoff Canada Day weekend across the CFL, Ottawa receiver Nate Behar and defensive back Sherrod Baltimore describe to team media what playing on Canada Day in the nation’s capital means (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– With kickoff set for 7:30p.m. ET on Thursday night at TD Place, the REDBLACKS will be hosting a ‘red out’ game to get fans ready for Canada Day weekend (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– After missing Week 3’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders due to an illness, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was listed as a full participant on the team’s injury report (CFL.ca).

– Led by quarterback, Trevor Harris, the Alouettes emerged victors in Week 3 over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson takes an analytical look at where Harris was placing the ball in the win.

– With the recent announcement that legendary Montreal defensive back, Chip Cox will be entering the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, MontrealAlouettes.com takes a look back at how Cox helped to transform the Als defence (MontrealAlouettes.com).