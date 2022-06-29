Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Elks move Deon Lacey to injured list, sign two

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks made a series of roster movies on Wednesday in advance of their Canada Day matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

Joining the active roster are defensive back Jeawon Taylor and defensive lineman Ben Davis. Taylor rejoins the Elks after spending time with the team in pre-season. Davis moves from the practice roster after signing with Edmonton on June 21.

RELATED
» Recap: Stamps complete comeback to down Elks
» Elks add three to practice roster
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 3

Added to the practice roster are running back Sherman Badie and wide receiver Aaron Dilworth. Badie made his CFL debut last weekend, in Edmonton’s 30-23 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Dilworth signs with the Elks after a fantastic 2021 campaign in the Arena Football Association, in which he had a league-leading 15 touchdowns as a rookie, helping the West Texas Warbirds to an undefeated season.

In another move, veteran linebacker Deon Lacey was placed on the one-game injured list. Lacey has played in two games for the Elks this season and led Edmonton with 10 defensive tackles against the Stamps last weekend.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!