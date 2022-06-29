Elks move Deon Lacey to injured list, sign two

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks made a series of roster movies on Wednesday in advance of their Canada Day matchup with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field.

Joining the active roster are defensive back Jeawon Taylor and defensive lineman Ben Davis. Taylor rejoins the Elks after spending time with the team in pre-season. Davis moves from the practice roster after signing with Edmonton on June 21.

RELATED

» Recap: Stamps complete comeback to down Elks

» Elks add three to practice roster

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 3

Added to the practice roster are running back Sherman Badie and wide receiver Aaron Dilworth. Badie made his CFL debut last weekend, in Edmonton’s 30-23 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

Dilworth signs with the Elks after a fantastic 2021 campaign in the Arena Football Association, in which he had a league-leading 15 touchdowns as a rookie, helping the West Texas Warbirds to an undefeated season.

In another move, veteran linebacker Deon Lacey was placed on the one-game injured list. Lacey has played in two games for the Elks this season and led Edmonton with 10 defensive tackles against the Stamps last weekend.