Riders defence shines in win over the Alouettes

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders came away with a statement victory as they took a 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night.

In Week 3 it was the Alouettes who got the better of the Riders in a 37-13 victory. However, in the rematch on Saturday night it was the Riders defence that helped to set the tone early on the way to a Saskatchewan win.

As defensive linemen, Pete Robertson tells TSN in his post game interview, not much needed to be said after the team’s loss in Week 3 and much of the loss was used as motivation ahead of their rematch with Montreal.

“Very motivated, it got to a point where the guys who lead the team, we didn’t have to say anything,” said Robertson in a TSN post game interview. “We felt the vibe, we felt the energy, even coming back the next day after the loss last week, we felt it the next day.”

Not much needed to be said within the locker room, all that was left to be done was to execute the game plan on Saturday night, and that’s exactly what Robertson and the Rider defence did.

The Saskatchewan defence had a dominant performance in the win, the team finished with six sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and a touchdown in the win over Montreal.

Robertson had two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the game and attributes the success of the Riders defence to unselfish play and a sense of playing as one.

“We played our game,” said Robertson “From the defensive line, to the linebacker and safeties, like I always say, we’re out as one, we’re one big motion and we’re moving together and that’s what happens when you play together as a team.”