Riders acquire WR/RET Mario Alford in trade with Als

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced a trade with the Montreal Alouettes, acquiring American wide receiver and kick returner Mario Alford.

In exchange, Montreal will receive the Roughriders’ sixth round selection in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Alford (5’9-182) signed with the Montreal Alouettes in September of 2019 and played nine games with the Club over two seasons. A dynamic special teamer, Alford returned 26 punts for 486 yards and three touchdowns and added nine kick returns for 477 yards. He also held a 20-yard average per return. Prior to the Alouettes, he played six games for the Toronto Argonauts, making seven catches for 57 yards and earning 170 yards off eight kickoff returns.

RELATED

» Recap: Riders best Als in Week 4 rematch

» Box Score: Als at Riders by the numbers

» Riders defence shines in win over Alouettes

Alford was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in seventh round, 238th overall, of the 2015 NFL Draft. He went on to play one game for the Bengals as a rookie, before moving on to spend time with the New York Jets, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. Alford played in three games as a returner for the Browns, returning eight punts for 68 yards and eight kickoffs for 258 yards.

Collegiately, the Georgia native played two seasons at West Virginia (2013-14), suiting up for 22 games as a Mountaineer. He caught 92 career passes for 1,497 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. He also returned 37 kickoffs for 972 yards (26.3-yard average) and two touchdowns. In 2014, he led the entire NCAA in return touchdowns with two and he led the Big-12 in receiving touchdowns with 11. Prior to attending West Virginia, Alford was a running back with the Georgia Military Bulldogs (2011-12) and in his second season led the team with 541 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

“We are not necessarily happy to let Mario go”, said Danny Maciocia, General Manager of the Montreal Alouettes. “He has served us well during his stay and we wish him the best of luck with his new team.”