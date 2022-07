TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury report ahead of their game on Thursday against the Edmonton Elks.

As the Stamps come out of their bye week, they were without wide receiver Richie Sindani (hamstring) on Sunday. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (foot) and defensive back Tre Roberson (shoulder) were among the Stamps’ five players that were full participants.

The Edmonton Elks didn’t practice on Sunday and therefore have no injury report to share.