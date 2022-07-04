Riders acquire Global P Jimmy Smith in trade with Calgary

REGINA — The Riders have acquired Global punter Jimmy Smith from the Calgary Stampeders.

Smith was initially traded to Calgary on June 5, when the Roughriders acquired Calgary’s seventh round selection in the 2023 CFL Draft and third-round selection in the 2023 Global Draft. The Riders will send the third-round Global Draft selection back to Calgary but keep the seventh round CFL Draft selection.

Smith (6’5-235lbs) played three games with the Calgary Stampeders, making 18 punts for 795 yards (650 net) and a 43.4-yard average. He signed with the Roughriders in April after spending time with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

The Australian played 49 games over four collegiate seasons (2017-20) at the University of Cincinnati, becoming UC’s all-time leading punter and a four-time all-conference player. Smith joined the Bearcats as a true freshman and made his mark immediately after he kicked 64 times for a 42.0-yard per kick average and a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection. He went on to make a total 235 career punts for 10,245 yards and just three touchbacks with a 43.6-yard average (second all-time at UC). Over his career he made 91 punts inside the 20 and 43 kicks over 50 yards.

The 27-year-old collected many collegiate career accolades culminating in an invitation to the 2021 NFL Combine and the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. He was also a Ray Guy Award Finalist (awarded to the nation’s best punter) in 2018.