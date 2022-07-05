CFL Fantasy: Who Won Week 4?

TORONTO — A trio of Saskatchewan Roughriders alongside a pair of BC Lions was this week’s winning fantasy combination as MLAKUSTIAK (152.3) emerged as the victor for Week 4 of CFL Fantasy.

MLAKUSTIAK’s pairing of Riders and Lions produced points in bunches, as five of their roster selections broke the 20-point threshold, with BC quarterback, Nathan Rourke (33.1) leading the way in yet another impressive performance.

In a 34-31 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 4, Rourke completed 23 of his 31 passing attempts for 359 yards and two touchdowns, he also added 87 on the ground, including a 50-yard rushing touchdown in the contest.

Keon Hatcher happened to be the leading receiver for not only Rourke and the Lions offence, but also for MLAKUSTIAK’s fantasy roster. Hatcher caught all seven of his targets for 166 yards and a touchdown, earning 29.6 fantasy points for his efforts.

MLAKUSTIAK’s decision to build their roster around the Riders in Week 4 paid dividends. The pairing of Kian Schaffer-Baker (22), Jamal Morrow (27.9) and the Saskatchewan defence (21) combined to produce 70.9 fantasy points in the Week 4 win.

Morrow had another big performance in the Riders’ Week 4 win over Montreal. The Saskatchewan running back totalled 103 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, adding 14 yards receiving and another 106 yards in the return game.

Saskatchewan second-year receiver, Schaffer-Baker saw a team-high eight targets, catching seven of them for 90 yards and a touchdown. While the Riders defence was able to record six sacks, two fumbles and a touchdown in the win over Montreal.

Rounding out MLAKUSTIAK’s roster for the week were a pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers in running back, Brady Oliveira (6.4) and receiver, Dalton Schoen (12.3).

Winnipeg rookie, Schoen continues to be a source of reliability for the Bombers’ passing attack early in the season. In their matchup with Toronto, Schoen was targetted a team-high seven times, catching five passes for 73 yards.

Oliveira had seven carries in the game, managing 28 yards, he also reeled in three passes for 6 yards in Winnipeg’s win on Monday night.

LEADERBOARD