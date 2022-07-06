Elks add linebacker Tre Watson and two more

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have signed National running back Jamel Lyles, running back Jordan Scarlett and linebacker Tre Watson. ​

Joining the practice roster are Lyles and Scarlett. Lyles joins the Elks after being released by the BC Lions in late May. The native of Surrey, BC, played two seasons with the Lions in 2019 and 2021, appearing in 12 games, recording 11 carries for 86 yards. The University of Manitoba product was selected in the eighth round by the Lions in the 2019 CFL Draft.

Scarlett signs with the Elks after being being released by the Montreal Alouettes on June 5. A fifth-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 2019 NFL Draft, Scarlett played in nine games with the Panthers, primarily on special teams. ​ He also had stints with the Detroit Lions (2020) and Miami Dolphins (2021).

Collegiately, Scarlett played three seasons for the University of Florida Gators, where he registered 1,846 yards on 344 carries and 12 touchdowns in 35 games.

Added to the one-game injured list is linebacker Tre Watson. The Arizona native was released by the Montreal Alouettes on Monday after starting at middle linebacker in their first four games, recording 24 defensive tackles and one sack. In 2021, the 25-year old appeared in eight games for the Als, making seven tackles.

Watson played his college ball for the University of Maryland, where he was named to the First All-Big Ten Team, Second Phil Steele All-American Team and Football Writers’ Association of America All-American Team in 2018.

The Elks host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday, July 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET.