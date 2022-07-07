Alouettes sign linebacker Micah Awe

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American linebacker Micah Awe, the team announced on Thursday.

Awe was most recently with the BC Lions before he was released from the team in late June. The 28-year-old had a special teams tackle in the Lions’ season-opening win in Week 1.

The six-foot, 216-pounder has 203 career tackles, with four sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles through his five-season, 50-game career. His most productive season was in 2021 when he was with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. That season, he hit career-highs in tackles (74) and sacks (three).

