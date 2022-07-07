Follow CFL

© 2022 CFL. All rights reserved.

Previous
           
Expand
  • Pre Season
  • Pre Season A
  • Pre Season B
  • Pre Season C
  • Regular Season
  • Week 1
  • Week 2
  • Week 3
  • Week 4
  • Week 5
  • Week 6
  • Week 7
  • Week 8
  • Week 9
  • Week 10
  • Week 11
  • Week 12
  • Week 13
  • Week 14
  • Week 15
  • Week 16
  • Week 17
  • Week 18
  • Week 19
  • Week 20
  • Week 21
  • Playoffs
  • Semi Finals
  • Finals
  • Grey Cup
Go To
Game Tracker
Saskatchewan Roughriders
@
BC Lions
Quick ViewExpandCollapse
Get Tickets
Next
Where To Watch
Add To Calendar

Transactions July 7, 2022

Alouettes sign linebacker Micah Awe

Photo: The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American linebacker Micah Awe, the team announced on Thursday.

Awe was most recently with the BC Lions before he was released from the team in late June. The 28-year-old had a special teams tackle in the Lions’ season-opening win in Week 1.

The six-foot, 216-pounder has 203 career tackles, with four sacks, an interception and four forced fumbles through his five-season, 50-game career. His most productive season was in 2021 when he was with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. That season, he hit career-highs in tackles (74) and sacks (three).

RELATED
» Recap: Riders 41, Alouettes 20
» Als relieve Khari Jones, Barron Miles of coaching duties
» Buy Tickets now for the 2022 season

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!