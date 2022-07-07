Grey Expectations: Buckle up for Week 5

Week 5 has only three games, yet Grey Expectations is infinitely fascinated at the star power CFL fantasy users will have to work with.

All eyes will be focused on Saturday’s potentially epic Winnipeg at BC clash filled with an intriguing handful of stacks (patience, please). However, Calgary at Edmonton (Thursday) and Ottawa at Saskatchewan on Friday has its share of explosive options to make the most of your $40,000 salary.

Well, shall we?

Quarterbacks

Nathan Rourke, BC ($12,752 Salary) — Expecting someone else? Yes, facing the Blue Bombers’ defence will be the toughest challenge to date, but it’s hard not place a dual threat pivot averaging just over 37 fantasy points per game atop the list. Keep this in mind: no team has allowed more first downs via the pass than the Blue Bombers (49). If first downs lead to touchdowns…

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg ($7,920) — GE has a strong hunch about Collaros on Saturday. With the Blue Bombers continuing to struggle on the ground, this feels like a game where Collaros is going to make one of his young receivers look like a star. The Lions have yet to allow a passing major, a fact that Collaros could erase multiple times.

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan ($10,820) — The REDBLACKS give up 10.1 yards per pass attempt. Look for Fajardo and emerging star receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker to exploit that number frequently. Ottawa’s defence will pay dearly for its offence’s inability to stay on the field (league-low 202 plays from scrimmage).

Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary ($8,548) — Signs continue to indicate Mitchell has a breakout on the horizon. Even without Richie Sindani, Mitchell is in position to deliver a third straight 300-yard game at the expense of the Elks. Only thing missing is multiple majors.

Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa ($9,496) — Yardage has been easy to attain for Masoli (291 yards per game). However, turning those passing yards into touchdowns has not. Facing Saskatchewan’s pass rush may lead to rushing yards from Masoli, but until the REDBLACKS can display some sort of scoring potential, Masoli is a no-go for fantasy users.

Tre Ford, Edmonton ($7,000) — He’s going to be fun to watch as he develops. At the least, Ford is going to rival Rourke and Fajardo as the league’s best running pivot.

Running Backs

Ka’Deem Carey, Calgary ($8,683) — As mentioned in Tuesday’s Start vs Sit, Carey is a strong anchor to build a fantasy team around this week. Do not be surprised if Carey delivers 100-plus yards from scrimmage with a couple of majors. If there’s a prop for highest fantasy scorer in Week 5, put your money here.

Jamal Morrow, Saskatchewan ($8,061) — He’s averaging nearly 21 touches per game and despite his impressive all-purpose totals, one could say he’s underachieved a bit, especially on punt returns. Let’s call it here: Morrow takes a return home on Friday night.

James Butler, BC ($10,011) — The increase in salary makes a Butler-Nathan Rourke-designed stack pretty difficult. Not saying it can’t be done, though. Winnipeg’s run defence is going to cause issues for Butler, so this might be the week to punt on him and look for another option.

William Powell, Ottawa ($7,390) — Impressive numbers in his ‘22 debut. Look for Powell to be more involved in the passing game, where he had just one reception last week. There is some hidden value lying here.

And Then There’s….

Greg McCrae, Winnipeg ($2,500) — Taking a gamble that McCrae’s open field ability plays well into the Blue Bombers game plan on Saturday.

Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg ($4,969) — Contrarian play if you don’t buy into McCrae. Oliveira could be sneaky good if the Bombers can consistently get into the red zone.

Sherman Badie, Edmonton ($3,500)

Frankie Hickson, Saskatchewan ($2,500) — Hickson could start for at least 2-3 teams in the league. There’s considerable upside here.

Ante Milanovic-Litre, Edmonton ($2,500)

Johnny Augustine, Winnipeg ($3,902)

Receivers

Kenny Lawler, Edmonton ($8,813) — Lawler leads the league with 351 air yards while averaging nearly nine targets per game. Bank on him getting 11-14 targets on Thursday as the Elks will need to stretch the ball out in order to stay in range of the Stampeders.

Keon Hatcher, BC ($5,206) — Remains a value play as he looks to be more like the WR1 instead of Lucky Whitehead in Vancouver. Hatcher is among the top receivers in RACR, which gauges how well a receiver turns air yards into receiving yards (thanks to the guys at slotbacklabs.com for the info) and should become a consistent 7-10 targets per game wideout.

Reggie Begelton, Calgary ($10,026) — The absence of Richie Sindani should only increase the likelihood that Begelton snaps out of his early season cold spell. The Elks are one of two defences yielding better than 9.0 yards per pass attempt, a number that plays excellently with adding Begelton to your roster.

Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan ($6,185) — Among receivers with at least 10 targets, Schaffer-Baker ranks fourth in RACR with 1.69 (he’s tops among receivers with better than 20 targets). The star turn has arrived, so catch on while he’s still a value play.

Greg Ellingson, Winnipeg ($8,036) — Ellingson has shown he can still get downfield with the best of them, averaging an average depth of target (ADOT) of 13.1 yards. If points are going to be plenty on Saturday, count on Ellingson to be heavily involved.

Dominique Rhymes, BC ($7,886) — The Bombers can only focus on so many Lions receivers, so that leaves Rhymes — first in the league in ADOT with 15.6 yards — streaking downfield to make plays.

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa ($6,372) — With 8.1 targets per game, you know Acklin is going to get his looks from Jeremiah Masoli, provided the latter can get enough time to find Acklin.

Malik Henry, Calgary ($5,482) — Can he follow up his career-best (for now) performance in Week 3? Considering his ranking here, you can guess what our answer is.

Duke Williams, Saskatchewan ($8,580) — He’s missed some practice time, yet the bet here is that he starts. He and Cody Fajardo have yet to find consistency as Williams is just 9 for 21 (42.8 per cent) on targets thus far.

Darvin Adams, Ottawa ($6.497) — Adams is a steady 8-10 target per game receiver and will continue to have high volume potential so long as the REDBLACKS are playing catch up.

And Then There’s….

Dalton Schoen, Winnipeg ($2,500) — Our deep sleeper play of the week.

Lucky Whitehead, BC ($9,681)

Derel Walker, Edmonton ($5,935)

Rasheed Bailey, Winnipeg ($5,497)

Justin Hardy, Ottawa ($2,500) — Strong value sitting here with the former NFL wideout, who is listed as questionable for this week’s game.

Mitchell Picton, Saskatchewan ($3,658)

Emmanuel Arceneaux, Edmonton ($5,212)

Jevon Cottoy, BC ($5,533)

Janarion Grant, Winnipeg ($3,356)

Kai Locksley, Edmonton ($2,500) — Keep in mind that Locksley is also the Elks’ short yardage pivot with three majors to his credit this season.

Defences

Saskatchewan ($3,759) — Heck, yes, you want to hang out with the Regina Sack Party this week. The Roughriders have averaged nearly 14 fantasy points per game and have twice topped 20 FP.

Winnipeg ($4,094) — The Bombers have scored defensive majors in each of the past two games while putting up 15 FP in both.

BC ($4,257) — Uh, oh. The Lions had just one fantasy point in the win over the REDBLACKS. If you’re playing them, you’re banking on them getting a major.

And Then There’s…

Calgary ($3,200) — Best of the $3,200 Ds.

Ottawa ($3,200)

Edmonton ($3,200)

Stacktastic Voyage

Saskatchewan — Jamal Morrow ($8,061), Kian Schaffer-Baker ($6,185), Mitchell Picton ($2,500). That’s $16,746 of high scoring potential. You could trade out Picton for Justin McInnis ($2,500) or newcomer Tevin Jones ($2,500), who made a solid first impression in Week 4.

Winnipeg — Zach Collaros ($7,920), Greg Ellingson ($8,036), Dalton Schoen ($2,500). A wee higher than the Roughriders’ stack ($18,456). The bet here is that Collaros is going to throw north of 30 passes and in Ellingson and Schoen, that’s 12-15 targets to work with.

Calgary — Ka’Deem Carey ($8,683), Bo Levi Mitchell ($8,548), Malik Henry ($5,482). The $22,713 sticker price is steep, but definitely worth consideration.

Edmonton — Tre Ford ($7,000), Kenny Lawler ($8,813), Kai Locksley ($2,500). For thrillseekers only. The $18,313 price is modest, yet making this work hinges on getting Locksley the ball near the goal line.

BC — Dominique Rhymes ($7,886), Jevon Cottoy ($5,533), Keon Hatcher ($5,206). The Lions aren’t going to succeed without these three, so go all-in with the $18,424 on this stack.

Ottawa — William Powell ($7,390), Jaelon Acklin ($6,372), Justin Hardy ($2,500; remember, he’s questionable for Friday). The more you look at this $18,424 investment, the more you start to like it.