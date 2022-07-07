Lions sign OL Kent Perkins through ’24

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American offensive lineman Kent Perkins to a contract extension that keeps him in orange through the 2024 campaign.

Dating back to his Lions debut in Week 2 of the 2021 season, Perkins (six-foot-five, 305 pounds) has started 16 consecutive games at right tackle.

A consistent and reliable force in the running and passing attack, the native of Dallas, TX was the club’s nominee for CFL Most Outstanding Lineman last season and has played a big role in helping the Lions’ offence rack up 1,561 total yards through the first three contests of 2022.

Prior to signing with the Lions ahead of 2021 training camp, Perkins suited up for the XFL’s St, Louis BattleHawks in 2020 and spent parts of 2017-2018 with the Cincinnati Bengals while twice being promoted to the active roster.

Perkins started 34 games, primarily at right guard, with the University of Texas from 2013-16 and helped the Longhorns to appearances in the Alamo Bowl (2013) and Texas Bowl (2014).