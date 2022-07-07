National & local partners team up to deliver TDA experience

TORONTO — The CFL and partners from across the country have teamed up to make this year’s Touchdown Atlantic an unforgettable East Coast event.

An energetic tailgate, live local music, a raucous party zone, football clinics, family-friendly fare and more will highlight Atlantic Canada’s biggest football celebration from July 14-16 to set the stage for Nova Scotia’s first-ever regular season CFL contest.

“From passionate local companies to the league’s biggest national partners, the outpouring of support and excitement from the Canadian football community has been tremendous,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the CFL.

“The full Touchdown Atlantic experience will offer something for everyone: long-time fans, spirited partygoers, cheerful families, excited kids learning the game and anyone in between. The entire event – the game itself and the days of festivities leading into it – will be extraordinary, and we can’t wait to bring our vision for Atlantic Canada’s event of the year to life.”

The 2022 edition of Touchdown Atlantic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts kicks off on Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m. AT/2 p.m. ET. The latest news and information is available at CFL.ca/TDA22.

2022 TOUCHDOWN ATLANTIC – PARTNER SPOTLIGHT

TWISTED TEA

The in-stadium Twisted Tea Tailgate will offer fans in attendance a variety of fun pre-game activities, live music, food and beverage throughout the contest, and a big screen for any fans taking in the action from the tailgate area. Doors open at noon AT on gameday.

SIRIUSXM CANADA

Situated within the tailgate, the SiriusXM Touchdown Atlantic Stage will welcome artists from across the East Coast to celebrate the ability of sports and music to bring communities together. Artists taking the stage from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. AT will include:

• PINEO & LOEB

• Christine Campbell

• Headliner, Dave Sampson

Touchdown Atlantic will be streamed live on Canada Talks (Channel 167). Subscribers can listen through the SXM App, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Visit SiriusXM.ca to learn more. SiriusXM Canada’s complete regular season coverage of the CFL can be found here.

ACCESS STORAGE

As a Canadian company, Access Storage is passionate about supporting and maintaining strong and healthy communities from coast to coast, including local sports teams and grassroots organizations. In association with Football Nova Scotia, select players from each team will host a Football Clinic presented by Access Storage from 6 – 7:30 p.m. AT on Thursday, July 14.

• Toronto Argonauts clinic at West Hants Spot Complex

• Saskatchewan Roughriders clinic at East Hants Sportsplex

CHURCH BREWING COMPANY

The local Wolfville. N.S., brewery will present the Touchdown Atlantic Party Zone with an exclusive beer can designed specifically for the event.

GREY CUP 109 HEADQUARTERS

Taking over Argyle St. between Duke St. and Carmichael St., the Grey Cup 109 Headquarters will help tee up this November’s championship game with live music, family activities such as face-painting and games, as well as, fun-filled activations from Twisted Tea and Access Storage.

ADDITIONAL TOUCHDOWN ATLANTIC PARTNERS

A host of additional partners have lent their support to help make this year’s Touchdown Atlantic a special occasion with specific details and activations to be announced.

• Burger King

• CDIC

• Hungry Man

• Iceberg Vodka

• Lightfoot & Wolfville

• OK Tire

• PepsiCo

• Purolator

• Redtag.ca

• Sobeys

• Steele Auto

• Swoop

• TELUS

• Tim Hortons

• Timber Mart