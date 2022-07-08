Stamps score in all 3 phases for 4th straight win

EDMONTON — The 4-0 Calgary Stampeders earned their most decisive win of the season in a 49-6 rout of the Edmonton Elks in Week 5, and they did it with major contributions in all three phases.

Despite a rain-soaked playing surface and a lengthy weather delay that shut the game down for over an hour, the Stamps managed to maintain momentum from start to finish while scoring touchdowns on offence, defence and special teams on Thursday night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Calgary’s offensive line led the way against Edmonton, paving a path for running back Ka’Deem Carey to surpass 100 rushing yards for the first time this season. Rookie runner Peyton Logan also had a 21-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 45 yards on just five carries.

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was given consistent protection as he picked apart Edmonton’s defence for two touchdowns and his third straight game with over 250 passing yards. The unit has given up the second fewest amount of sacks this season.

“The o-line with the way they opened up the run game for the boys, they’re not getting touched until they get to the safety,” Mitchell told TSN after the win. “I’m very, very appreciative for the guys up front.”

The Stamps never missed a beat after the game was delayed in the third quarter due to lightning in the area and a torrential downpour. Mitchell was proud to see all three phases step up amid the unusual circumstances, including a wet field that had to be drained before play could resume.

“I liked to see us endure the weird things happening,” Mitchell said.

“We had a look at the weather (before the game) so we knew it was going to be a weird day, but just proud to see all three. We had a touchdown on special teams, a touchdown on defence and the offence is kind of picking it up.”

Receiver Malik Henry shined bright once again for Calgary and looks unstoppable with 323 receiving yards and two touchdowns in just the last two games. Logan stole the show with a 122-yard touchdown on a missed field goal return in the third quarter, and linebacker Cameron Judge put the Stamps over 40 points for the first time since 2018 with a 63-yard fumble recovery touchdown in the fourth. Calgary’s defence also picked off former Stamps quarterback Nick Arbuckle twice in the commanding win.

But the toughest test is right around the corner for the undefeated Stamps, as they must travel on the road to face the juggernaut Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET. It doesn’t get any easier after that, as they will take on the Bombers again in Week 7 on July 30.

Mitchell said he is looking forward to seeing who comes out on top between Winnipeg and BC on Saturday night, as both teams are also undefeated within the highly-competitive West Division.

‘ll be watching that game very closely,” Mitchell said. “(I’m) glad they get to beat each other up.Ssomebody finally gets to lose in the West and then we can go after them.”