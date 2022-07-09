Follow CFL

CFL investigating ejection of Riders’ DL Garrett Marino

TORONTO — The CFL is investigating the Friday night ejection of Saskatchewan Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino.

Marino’s hit on Ottawa REDBLACKS’ quarterback Jeremiah Masoli got the second-year Rider ejected from the game. Masoli was unable to finish Friday night’s contest.

