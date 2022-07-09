Collaros lifts Bombers over Lions to close Week 5

VANCOUVER — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers took a 43-22 win over the BC Lions on Saturday night to improve to a perfect 5-0 to start the season.

In a West Division battle, the Blue Bombers controlled the game from the opening kickoff as they damped some of the flame that was the red hot Lions led by Nathan Rourke.

However, for Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros winning the game itself was more important than who it was they were actually beating.

“Just another week for us, you know, that’s how we approached it,” said Collaros in a TSN post-game interview. “You know, obviously you play to win the game and we’re happy we got one.”

In the Week 5 win over BC, Collaros completed 23 of his 30 passing attempts, throwing for 288 yards and three touchdowns, his first three passing touchdown game of the year.

Despite the personal success, Collaros remained adamant it was the efforts of the special teams and defense that really carried the team to victory.

“Janarion returning the kick to start the game gave us a big momentum swing,” said Collaros. “and our defence has been doing that all season long. It’s nice to execute and contribute more than we have.”

Winnipeg’s also managed to find success on the ground in Saturday’s win. As a team the Bombers rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown. Johnny Augustine led the way with 12 carries and 57 yards, while Greg McCrae and Brady Oliveira had 27 and 39 yards.

“I said to those guys during the game, they really set the tone for us,” said Collaros of the running backs. “Johnny, Brady, Greg, it always starts up front and they did a great job.”