  Pre Season
  Pre Season A
  Pre Season B
  Pre Season C
  Regular Season
  Week 1
  Week 2
  Week 3
  Week 4
  Week 5
  Week 6
  Week 7
  Week 8
  Week 9
  Week 10
  Week 11
  Week 12
  Week 13
  Week 14
  Week 15
  Week 16
  Week 17
  Week 18
  Week 19
  Week 20
  Week 21
  Playoffs
  Semi Finals
  Finals
  Grey Cup
REDBLACKS acquire LB Patrick Nelson from Ticats

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have traded for American linebacker Patrick Nelson, sending the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a player from the team’s negotiation list.

Nelson, 24, arrived in Hamilton by way of Southern Methodist University, where he recorded 146 tackles, 23.5 for a loss, 14 sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles through 22 games. Prior to that, the Chicago, IL native appearing in 20 games with the University of Illinois, notching 140 tackles, five for a loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The REDBLACKS will be on the field for practice on Tuesday in Ottawa, before heading to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 16.

