REDBLACKS acquire LB Patrick Nelson from Ticats

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have traded for American linebacker Patrick Nelson, sending the Hamilton Tiger-Cats a player from the team’s negotiation list.

Nelson, 24, arrived in Hamilton by way of Southern Methodist University, where he recorded 146 tackles, 23.5 for a loss, 14 sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles through 22 games. Prior to that, the Chicago, IL native appearing in 20 games with the University of Illinois, notching 140 tackles, five for a loss, 0.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

The REDBLACKS will be on the field for practice on Tuesday in Ottawa, before heading to Hamilton to face the Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 16.