Als, Elks Injury Reports: Ford sits Sunday, Cornelius to start for Edm

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday.

In Edmonton, Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) was a non-participant. Another quarterback, Kai Locksley (shoulder) was limited. Elks’ head coach Chris Jones said after Sunday’s practice that Taylor Cornelius (healthy scratch) will get the start at QB on Thursday.

Also of note, defensive back Duron Carter (ankle) was limited in Sunday’s practice.

Defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder), offensive lineman Cole Nelson (hand), defensive lineman Christian Rector (elbow) and linebacker Brady Sheldon (knee) sat out on Sunday.

The Als were without linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle) on Sunday. Defensive lineman Almondo Sewell (healthy scratch) was a full participant, while d-lineman Avery Ellis (ankle) was limited. Offensive lineman Patrick Davis (illness) was a full participant. Als’ running back Jeshrun Antwi (head) was limited on Sunday.