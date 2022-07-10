Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 10, 2022

Als, Elks Injury Reports: Ford sits Sunday, Cornelius to start for Edm

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Elks have filed their injury reports ahead of their game on Thursday.

In Edmonton, Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford (shoulder) was a non-participant. Another quarterback, Kai Locksley (shoulder) was limited. Elks’ head coach Chris Jones said after Sunday’s practice that Taylor Cornelius (healthy scratch) will get the start at QB on Thursday.

Also of note, defensive back Duron Carter (ankle) was limited in Sunday’s practice.

Defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder), offensive lineman Cole Nelson (hand), defensive lineman Christian Rector (elbow) and linebacker Brady Sheldon (knee) sat out on Sunday.

The Als were without linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle) on Sunday. Defensive lineman Almondo Sewell (healthy scratch) was a full participant, while d-lineman Avery Ellis (ankle) was limited. Offensive lineman Patrick Davis (illness) was a full participant. Als’ running back Jeshrun Antwi (head) was limited on Sunday.

Montreal Alouettes                                 PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Chris Ackie LB Ankle DNP
Adarius Pickett DB Ankle Limited
Jeshrun Antwi RB Head Limited
Michael Wakefield DL Head Limited
Almondo Sewell DL Healthy Scratch Full
Marc-Antoine Dequoy DB Back Full
Avery Ellis DL Ankle Limited
Dante Absher WR Healthy Scratch Full
Patrick Davis OL Illness Full

 

Edmonton Elks                                 PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Tobi Antigha LB Healthy Scratch Full
Duron Carter DB Ankle Limited
Taylor Cornelius QB Healthy Scratch Full
Tre Ford QB Shoulder DNP
Caleb Holley WR Healthy Scratch Full
Tomas Jack-Kurdyla OL Healthy Scratch Full
Deon Lacey LB Healthy Scratch Full
Kai Locksley QB Shoulder Limited
Nafees Lyon DB Shoulder DNP
Nyles Morgan LB Hip/Groin Limited
Cole Nelson OL Hand DNP
Christian Rector DL Elbow DNP
Brady Sheldon LB Knee DNP

 

