Elks add Lucier-South, Eguavoen to practice roster

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Elks have added defensive lineman Keisean Lucier-South and receiver Ente Eguavoen to their practice roster.

Lucier-South joins the Elks after playing four seasons with UCLA Bruins (2016-2019), where he recorded 122 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, one interception, 15 pass knockdowns and four forced fumbles. A former five-star recruit, the California native went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Eguavoen signed with the Montreal Alouettes in January of 2022, playing in one pre-season game, registering one reception for 19 yards before being released on June 4. Collegiately, he played for the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, where he was voted a OUA first team all-star as he made 31 catches for 523 yards and two touchdowns in only six games in 2021.

In addition, the Elks have released Americans Brian Cole (LB), Ben Davis (DL) and Global Nour-Eddine Seidnaly (OL). Davis appeared in two regular season games for the Double E, starting at middle linebacker in Week 5 against the Calgary Stampeders, recording six total tackles in his two appearances.

Cole and Seidnaly did not see any game action for the Elks.

The Elks will travel to Montreal on Wednesday to face the Alouettes on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

