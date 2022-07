TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Stamps started their week without receivers Richie Sindani (hamstring) and Jalen Philpot (shoulder). Offensive lineman Zack Williams (foot) also sat out on Monday.

Defensive back Jonathan Moxey (hip) was limited.

The Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday and therefore have no report to share.