Stamps bring back offensive lineman Jonathan Zamora

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed national offensive lineman Jonathan Zamora.

Zamora return’s to Calgary after being released by the Toronto Argonauts in early July. He was a third-round selection by the Stamps in the 2020 draft and the St. Francis Xavier alum spent most of the 2021 season with Calgary – first on the six-game injury list and then on the practice roster – before being claimed by the Toronto Argonauts in November of 2021.

Zamora made his CFL debut as a member of the Argos in 2021 and appeared in two regular-season games including one start. He was also in uniform for the Eastern Final. This season, he played in two games for Toronto before being released on July 2.

In four university seasons, Zamora appeared in 31 games and played both centre and guard. Zamora was a three-time Atlantic University Sport all-star and a member of the X-Men’s conference-championship squads in 2016 and 2019.