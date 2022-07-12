Argos, Riders Injury Reports: Kyran Moore limited on Tuesday

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their injury reports ahead of their meeting for Touchdown Atlantic on Saturday.

In Toronto, quarterback Chad Kelly (not injury related), defensive back Eric Sutton (not injury related) and linebacker Wynton McManis (not injury related) did not participate in practice on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Philip Blake (groin) was limited.

In Saskatchewan, receiver Kyran Moore (knee) was limited on Tuesday while defensive lineman Pete Robertson (foot) did not participate.