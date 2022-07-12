Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 12, 2022

Argos, Riders Injury Reports: Kyran Moore limited on Tuesday

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed their injury reports ahead of their meeting for Touchdown Atlantic on Saturday.

In Toronto, quarterback Chad Kelly (not injury related), defensive back Eric Sutton (not injury related) and linebacker Wynton McManis (not injury related) did not participate in practice on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Philip Blake (groin) was limited.

In Saskatchewan, receiver Kyran Moore (knee) was limited on Tuesday while defensive lineman Pete Robertson (foot) did not participate.

Toronto Argonauts Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Sam Acheampong DL Healthy Scratch Full
Philip Blake OL Groin Limited
Matt Boateng DB Hamstring Full
Isiah Cage OL Head Full
Chad Kelly QB Not Injury Related DNP
Wynton McManis LB Not Injury Related DNP
Jachai Polite DL Healthy Scratch Full
Eric Sutton DB Not Injury Related DNP

 

Saskatchewan Roughriders Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury TUE WED THU Game Status
Mario Alford WR Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Dolegala QB Healthy Scratch Full
Jake Harty WR Shoulder DNP
Amari Henderson DB Illness DNP
Charleston Hughes DL Healthy Scratch Full
Gary Johnson LB Shoulder Limited
Kienan Lafrance RB Knee DNP
Kienan Lafrance RB Illness DNP
Rolan Milligan DB Groin Limited
Kyran Moore WR Knee Limited
Mitchell Picton WR Ankle DNP
Pete Robertson DL Foot DNP
Josiah St. John OL Knee Limited
James Tuck FB Ankle DNP
Terran Vaughn OL Shoulder Full

 

