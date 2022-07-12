Ferguson: Week 5 QB Deep Dive

Just three games to review from week five as we officially hit the quarter pole of the 2022 CFL season, but there is so much to discuss.

With a number of quarterbacks being forced to take meaningful reps, a major injury in Ottawa and the Lions being tamed, for now. Let’s dive into the target charts from Week 5 of CFL regular season play.

Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks



It really does hurt to see how empty this chart is. One play after a sensational scramble and deep throw Tre Ford pulled the ball to run on a read option and got slammed in the shoulder as he rolled his way through Calgary tacklers.

As an undersized and mobile quarterback playing against bigger bodies than he ever has before, this felt inevitable. I just hope as all of you do that it won’t keep this supremely talented Canadian off the field for too long.

It appears Edmonton returns to the Taylor Cornelius experiment for the first time in 2022 on Thursday against Montreal.

Nick Arbuckle, Edmonton Elks Career Numbers



I can’t remember the last time I saw a quarterback who began the year as a team’s starter, then have to replace two injured quarterbacks in backup duty, but that was Arbuckle’s final night with the Elks before he was traded to Ottawa early this week.

The hope here has to be that Arbuckle will pair with a staff and system that can allow the best version of himself to play out until Masoli is healthy and back from injury. While another move isn’t ideal for the young family man, a fresh start away from the Edmonton offence might be a blessing in disguise.

Kai Locksley, Edmonton Elks



Just as I was settling into the Kai Locksley Quarterback experience Thursday night he too was injured and had to leave the game, but there is no question what Chris Jones and the Elks brass see in his unique length and speed. I hope we get to see more of his arm in the near future.

Bo Levi Mitchell, Calgary Stampeders



Two of five on passes of 20 yards or more in the air, but both went for touchdowns. Sounds like the Bo Levi Mitchell we know and love. The Stamps leading man was dominant all night and appeared to have full control of the offence despite a clunky, weather delayed game trying to throw off his rhythm.

Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders



Simple, smart football as usual from Jake Maier in cleanup duty this week. He completed every pass and operated the run-heavy late game attack as Dave Dickenson dialed up just enough passing to keep the Elks guessing, while trying to run out the clock and hop on the bus to head south back to Calgary as soon as possible.

Cody Fajardo, Saskatchewan Roughriders



The Riders are increasingly becoming a two headed monster at running back with Jamal Morrow and Frankie Hickson. Quarterback, Cody Fajardo did move around enough to create time and complete a few deeper passes, but I’m still concerned that the lack of called running game and mostly stagnant pocket is going to cost their attack against the likes of Calgary and Winnipeg.

Jeremiah Masoli, Ottawa REDBLACKS



I hate all of this for Jeremiah Masoli, watching him learn and evolve each week within the new look REDBLACKS offence has been so much fun and it really stings not to see Masoli come home to Hamilton this week in what would have been a truly memorable start against his successor Dane Evans with both teams looking for their first win of the year.

Caleb Evans, Ottawa REDBLACKS



Depending on how quickly newly acquired Nick Arbuckle can get up to speed I think we’ll see a healthy diet of Caleb Evans this week, a player I really enjoyed watching figure out the CFL game through a difficult 2021 Ottawa campaign.

Nathan Rourke, BC Lions



They lost the game decisively, and Rourke threw an early game interception that didn’t help the cause, but there were some absolutely incredible passes mixed in amongst all these dots as the Lions tried to throw their way back into the game in week 5.

Despite being down and dealing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers pass rush, Nathan Rourke was 4/4 with 3 touchdowns on passes of 30+ air yards. Further proof that when adversity hits the Canadian won’t stop throwing punches.

Michael O’Connor, BC Lions



Nice to see the other Canuck pivot get some run in BC this week, albeit under difficult circumstances. Everything near the line of scrimmage and one overthrow that was intercepted but Michael O’Connor has a home and chance to keep refining his game behind Rourke, even if it’s late in the game, these reps count.

Zach Collaros, Winnipeg Blue Bombers



The king once again claimed his throne on Saturday at BC Place with a whimsical mixture of Collaros pocket dancing magic, off-balance side arm touchdown tosses and pin point accuracy.

Zach is really on top of his game right now and to put up these numbers against what has proven to be a mostly stellar BC defence, should be an even larger vote of confidence for the league’s reigning Most Outstanding Player.