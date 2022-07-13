A letter from Commissioner Ambrosie to Atlantic Canadians

Dear Atlantic Canadians:

On behalf of the entire Canadian Football League, I want to tell you how thrilled we are to be back here in Atlantic Canada.

We’re looking forward to Touchdown Atlantic, the game this Saturday between the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders, in Wolfville, Nova Scotia.

We’re bringing with us thousands of fans who couldn’t pass up the chance to come for the game – and stay for some Atlantic hospitality. The game sold out in an hour!

If you bought a ticket, thank you. Don’t forget to come to the game early, for the Twisted Tea Tailgate.

This Thursday through Saturday, you can also drop into the Grey Cup 109 Party Headquarters in downtown Halifax. There will be family-friendly events during the day, and fun for fans over 19 each evening.

There will also be football clinics for youth this week, thanks to our partners at Access Storage and Football Nova Scotia. And don’t miss the special Football Learn and Play evening, in partnership with Halifax Pride. All the details are at CFL.ca.

It is so wonderful to be back in Atlantic Canada. We would be thrilled to have a CFL team in the region. We need to grow. We’re confident a team here would be a great success.

Some great folks would love to help us locate a team here, too. What we need, of course, is a proper stadium. A stadium could be a magnet for events of all sizes – and a showcase for all Atlantic Canada has to offer.

Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton is a successful model. It’s a great, multi-purpose, mid-size stadium. Used year round, it has attracted tourism and boosted economic activity while showcasing the city and surrounding region.

Last year alone, Tim Hortons Field hosted a Grey Cup, a World Cup soccer qualifier, an NHL Heritage Classic game between Buffalo and Toronto, an Ontario Hockey League showcase for junior teams, concerts for audiences ranging from 5,000 to 28,000, and several other national and international events for soccer and lacrosse – on top of 11 Tiger-Cat games and 16 home games for Hamilton’s pro soccer team, Forge FC.

The 2021 Grey Cup alone generated $35 million in economic activity in the area, according to a recent study, even though we had to stage a modified festival because of Covid. Imagine what that kind of stadium could do for Atlantic Canada, given everything this region has going for it.

I look forward to seeing you this week. Thank you for your support. And thank you for sharing this special place this week with all of us from away.

It’s going to be a great week.

Yours in football,

Randy Ambrosie, Commissioner

Canadian Football League