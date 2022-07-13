CFL.ca Game Notes: A look at Week 6

TORONTO — One of the most anticipated dates on the CFL schedule is finally here as Touchdown Atlantic gets set to kickoff this weekend.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts head to Nova Scotia this week as they get prepared for their Week 6 matchup set to take place at Acadia University on Saturday afternoon. Toronto is back from a bye, hoping to forget about the heartbreaking loss in Week 4 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Saskatchewan, on the other hand, is riding a two-game winning streak, and will be looking to make it three-in-a-row to keep pace in a tough West Division.

Along with Touchdown Atlantic, Week 6 has three other exciting matchups for CFL fans to enjoy.

It all starts on Thursday night as the Montreal Alouettes host the Edmonton Elks. With an injury to Tre Ford last week, the Elks have made a change at quarterback, announcing Taylor Cornelius as the starter earlier this week. Can he help the Elks to their second win of the campaign? As for the Alouettes, this will be the team’s first game with general manager Danny Maciocia patrolling the sidelines as head coach.

Friday night will see a battle of the only two unbeaten teams, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders. Winnipeg is coming off of an excellent showing against the BC Lions where quarterback Zach Collaros worked his magic in helping his team to improve to 5-0. The Stampeders meanwhile had a week of rest and will be hungry to knock the Bombers off the top of the division with a win in enemy territory.

And finally, following Touchdown Atlantic will be an East Division clash between the Ottawa REDBLACKS and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Don’t let their records fool you, even though neither of these teams have cashed in a win yet on the season, both have showed glimpses of potential. Who gets their first victory? Find out on Saturday at Tim Hortons Field.

Buy Week 6 Tickets

» Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET: Edmonton at Montreal

» Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET: Calgary at Winnipeg

» Saturday, 2:00 p.m. ET: Saskatchewan at Toronto

» Saturday, 5:00 p.m. ET: Ottawa at Hamilton

EAST COAST CLASSIC

Saturday’s game mark the fifth installment of Touchdown Atlantic and the first since 2019.

The 2022 edition will represent the first-ever regular season game played in Nova Scotia.

History of TDA September 26, 2010 | EDM 24 – TOR 6 | Box score September 25, 2011 | CGY 36 – HAM 55 | Box score September 21, 2013 | MTL 26 – HAM 28 | Box score August 25, 2019 | MTL 28 – TOR 22 | Box score



The first four TDAs averaged 56 points

Atlantic Canada Connections SSK | K | Brett Lauther | Born in Truro, N.S.; played collegiately at Saint Mary’s TOR | OL | Gregor Mackellar | Born in Timberlea, N.S.; played collegiately at St. FX TOR | LB | Henoc Muamba | Played collegiately at St. FX



Notable past performances Passing Kevin Glenn (2011 – HAM): 16-of-23, 276 yards, 3 TD Josh Neiswander (2013 – MTL) 26-of-36, 294 yards, 2 TD McLeod Bethel-Thompson (2019 – TOR) 36-of-47, 464 yards, 2 TD Rushing Jon Cornish (2011 – CGY) 9 car, 84 yards Avon Cobourne (2011 – HAM) 15 car, 84 yards, TD Calvin McCarty (2010 – EDM) 10 car, 84 yards, 2 TDs



Receiving Marcus Thigpen (2011 – HAM) 6 rec, 139 yards, 2 TDs Duron Carter (2013 – MTL) 9 rec, 112 yards Rodney Smith (2019 – TOR) 12 rec, 136 yards



Defence: Elliot Richardson (2010 – EDM) 4 DT, 2 INTs, 1 FF Chip Cox (2013 – MTL) 8 DT, 2 sacks, 1 INT Kevin Eiben (2010 – TOR) 9 DT



THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE

Friday night’s game between Calgary and Winnipeg features the second-best combined record among undefeated teams, Stampeders (4-0) and Blue Bombers (5-0) – behind only Hamilton (4-0) and Edmonton (7-0) on September 11, 1961.

Both QBs are on winning streaks: Bo Levi Mitchell at seven games; Zach Collaros at five

Mitchell is 5-3 in head-to-head matchups with Collaros

Mitchell against the Blue Bombers: 12-3 record 30 TDs to 9 INTs 10 of his 37 300-yard games have come against Winnipeg

Week 5 Top Performer Zach Collaros is on a streak of 10-0 at IG Field

A RETURN TO THE SIDELINES

Newly minted head coach Danny Maciocia will welcome his former team, the Edmonton Elks, to Montreal.

Maciocia coached Edmonton from 2005-08, compiling a regular season record of 33-38-1

In 2005, Edmonton finished third in the West (11-7), before defeating Calgary and BC to reach the 93 rd Grey Cup. Edmonton beat Montreal 38-35 in overtime to claim the championship.

Grey Cup. Edmonton beat Montreal 38-35 in overtime to claim the championship. As a head coach, Maciocia is 3-1 in the playoffs

The last five head coaches to take over following an in-season change all won their first games

QUICK SLANTS