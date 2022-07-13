Follow CFL

CFL, CFLPA committed to zero tolerance on racial discrimination

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFLPA) released the following joint statement:

The CFL and the CFLPA are jointly committed to a policy of zero tolerance of any form of racism or racial discrimination and signified their commitment in writing during the last round of collective bargaining.

We have agreed to strengthen our commitment with urgency by agreeing to further define and agree on all issues arising from that joint commitment so both the CFL and CFLPA – and through them the entire professional Canadian football community – will have clarity and certainty moving forward.

