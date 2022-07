TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced that two players have been fined after Week 5.

Ottawa REDBLACKS offensive lineman Dino Boyd was fined for unnecessary roughness on Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Pete Robertson.

Ottawa REDBLACKS offensive lineman Cyrille Hogan-Saindon was fined for unnecessary roughness on Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Darnell Sankey.

As per league policy, the amount of the fine was not disclosed.