On The Road Together: OK Tire, CFL bring fans closer to the game

HALIFAX — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and OK Tire are embarking on the road together in a new partnership to bring fans closer to the game they love. As the Official Tire, Tire Retailer, Auto and Commercial Vehicle Service Partner of the CFL, OK Tire will title sponsor the annual holiday slate of games on Labour Day Weekend and feature prominently at the East Coast classic – Touchdown Atlantic – as a key partner. They will also be involved in a series of fan events and contests from coast to coast.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome OK Tire to our CFL family,” said Tyler Mazereeuw, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the CFL. “OK Tire stretches across the country to serve, support and strengthen communities, and in many ways, that dedication to their customers mirrors our league’s fan-first commitment. Together, I know we’ll create engaging and unforgettable football experiences for Canadians.”

‘’As a proud Canadian company, the team at OK Tire shares our country’s passion for the game, and we are excited to join forces with the CFL,’’ said OK Tire President and CEO, Jim Bethune. “Wherever CFL fans go – from out west in Vancouver, or to Wolfville, N.S., this weekend for Touchdown Atlantic, and everywhere in between, OK Tire will be there celebrating the unifying power of the sport to bring communities together.”

“Labour Day Weekend is a tradition, featuring storied matchups and incredible action. These intense rivalries and the passionate fans behind them are at the heart of Canadian football. I can’t think of a better way to share the proud history of our game than having a tremendous all-Canadian company by our sides to write its next chapter,” added Mazereeuw.

The 2022 edition of the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend will see the Ottawa REDBLACKS visit the Montreal Alouettes for Friday Night Football on September 2 to kick off the festivities. A West Division showdown on Sunday between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will set the stage for the fireworks on holiday Monday. Labour Day opens with the Toronto Argonauts traveling down the road to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, before the Edmonton Elks take on the Calgary Stampeders in the Battle of Alberta.

OK Tire will work with the CFL on various grassroots programs from coast to coast. Throughout the season, the OK Tire Community Tour will dot the nation, delivering the Grey Cup trophy to eight OK Tire stores to celebrate the game.

​OK Tire Dartmouth – Portland Street will be the first location to welcome the iconic trophy on July 16 at its grand opening celebration. In addition to visiting communities across Canada, the OK Tire Road to the Grey Cup contest will provide flights, accommodation and tickets for four lucky fans to experience the sights, sound and spectacle of the 109th Grey Cup in Saskatchewan on November 20. Complete contest details are available at www.oktire.com/grey-cup.