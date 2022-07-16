Bombers’ Carlton Agudosi shines in CFL debut

WINNIPEG — The CFL’s lone remaining undefeated team appears to be even stronger following the impressive CFL debut of receiver Carlton Agudosi in Friday night’s win over the Calgary Stampeders.

The six-foot-six red-zone threat made an immediate impact in his first start with two touchdown catches, including one late in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.

Agudosi gives quarterback Zach Collaros another key weapon in a talented receiving corps that includes top pass-catcher Greg Ellingson — who leads the league with 518 receiving yards.

“You can see how he can high-point the ball. Carlton’s been working for two years now and he finally got an opportunity and he made the most of it, and he’s going to continue to get better with experience,” Collaros told TSN after the win.

Agudosi finished the game with 70 yards on six catches, and he seemed to be practically uncoverable on both of his red-zone touchdowns.

The 28-year-old out of Rutgers was originally signed by Winnipeg in April of last year, and Friday’s performance was the culmination of the tireless work he put in on the practice squad.

“It’s a testament to hard work and keeping your head down and moving on and keeping faith and believing in the vision. I never lost the vision. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it,” Agudosi told TSN after the win.

Agudosi said he was going to give the ball from his first CFL touchown to his wife and daughter. And if Friday’s debut was any indicator, there will be many more memorable moments in the games ahead.

The Blue Bombers (6-0) will look to remain unbeaten when they travel to take on the Edmonton Elks (2-4) next Friday at 9 p.m. ET, but a rematch with Calgary on the road awaits in Week 8 on Saturday, July 30.