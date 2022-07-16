Evans: Today we got it done

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats earned their first win of the season in thrilling fashion with a 25-23 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS to close out Week 6.

It would take scoring a late-game touchdown and getting some help on a last-second field goal miss, but ultimately the Tabbies left Tim Horton’s field with a win.

Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans explained in a post-game interview with TSN that the win came down to resiliency and execution.

“We talk about it here all the time, you’ve got to see it before you see it, and that could be scoring every drive or you get a little lull and when it comes time, you do it,” said Evans. “That’s what we’ve been talking about, and these last couple of week we just haven’t being doing it. Today we got it done.”

RELATED

» Recap: Ticats outlast REDBLACKS to earn their first win

» Box Score: REDBLACKS, Ticats by the numbers

» Through the Lens: REDBLACKS at Ticats

» Watch: Darby leaps from impressive INT

» Watch: Evans last minute TD drive

Evans played a pivotal roll in his teams Week 6 win, the Tabbies quarterback missed on just seven of his 28 passing attempts throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.

The quarterback admitted that his team had an inclining that the game may come down to the last play, something he knew his team would be prepared for entering the game.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be a blowout on way or the other, that’s a good football team over there,” said Evans of the REDBLACKS play. “We knew somehow we’re going to have to win the ball game at the end, and that’s how it turned out. It was crazy though.”

Despite the personal success and the outstanding play from the Hamilton quarterback, Evans was quick to credit his teammates for their part in the win. Especially receiver, Bralon Addison who came away with a crucial catch in triple coverage for a 23-yard gain.

Evans told TSN, that he didn’t even hesitate throwing into triple-coverage knowing he had Addison on the receiving end of the pass.

“Yeah, that’s my guy. If there’s even a slight chance he’s coming down with it, I’m going to him every time,” said Evans of Addison. “He’s one of the best football platers I’ve ever played with, ever seen. I have absolute faith in that guy.”

Evans and the Ticats will travel west to Vancouver in Week 7 as they get ready to take on Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions in a Thursday night matchup.