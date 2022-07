TORONTO — The Montreal Alouettes have filed their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday against the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Als were without linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle) on Sunday, while defensive lineman Almondo Sewell (ankle) was limited. Defensive back Adarius Pickett (ankle) was a full participant.

A day removed from their game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the REDBLACKS did not practice on Sunday and therefore have no injury report to issue.