Elks sign RB Maleek Irons, QB Ben Holmes

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian running back Maleek Irons and American quarterback Ben Holmes. The Elks also released defensive back Jalen Collins from the active roster, along with offensive lineman D’Antne Demery, running back Jordan Scarlett, both Americans, from the practice roster.

Irons, 26, joins Edmonton on the active roster after being released on Tuesday by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, whom he helped to consecutive Grey Cup appearances in 2019 and 2021. He spent parts of three seasons in Hamilton (2019, 2021, 2022), appearing in 24 games, with 74 carries for 324 yards and one rushing touchdown and 18 receptions for 116 yards.

The Chilliwack, BC product, who was selected by Hamilton in the third round, 22nd overall of the 2019 CFL Draft, appeared in two games for the Ticats this season, rushing once for three yards and returning one kickoff for 12 yards.

RELATED

» Elks storm back to defeat Als for 2nd win of season

» Through the Lens: Elks at Als

» Watch: Beautiful Interception by Gainey

Holmes was placed on Edmonton’s practice roster. The 27-year-old recently spent time in training camp with the Montreal Alouettes, following stints with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals and the Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League.

Holmes played collegiately at Tarleton (NCAA Division 2) in 2018 and 2019, going 23-2 as a starting QB, the best mark in program history. He finished his career with the fifth-most passing yards (5,997), the most passing yards per game (262.3) and the second-most passing touchdowns (62) in Tarleton history, leading the Texans to back-to-back Lone Star Conference Championships and undefeated regular seasons in 2018 and 2019.

Collins dressed for all six of Edmonton’s games this season, recording 12 defensive tackles, and scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery. The former NFL player was acquired by Edmonton in a trade with the Toronto Argonauts on May 6.

Demery had been on the practice roster since signing with Edmonton on July 12. The offensive lineman previously spent time in Elks training camp before being released during the pre-season.

Scarlett did not appear in a game with the Elks. He had been on the practice roster since July 5, when he signed in Edmonton following his June 5 release by the Montreal Alouettes.

Additionally, Edmonton moved National defensive back Ethan Makonzo from the active roster to the practice roster. Makonzo has dressed for four games with the Elks this season, recording one special teams tackle.