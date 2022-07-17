Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 17, 2022

Lions Injury Report: Lokombo a non-participant Sun.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Lions were without linebacker Bo Lokombo (elbow) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (illness) on Sunday. Defensive back Delvin Breaux Sr. (elbow) was limited, along with defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring).

The Tiger-Cats played on Saturday night and did not practice on Sunday, therefore have no injury report to share.

BC LIONS                                 PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Delvin Breaux Sr. Defensive Back Elbow Limited      
Jarell Broxton Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full      
Jalon Edwards-Cooper Defensive Back Illness DNP      
Miles Fox Defensive Line Healthy Scratch Full      
Bo Lokombo Linebacker Elbow DNP      
Sione Teuhema Defensive Line Shoulder Limited      
Josh Woods Linebacker Hamstring Limited      
Noah Zerr Offensive Line Healthy Scratch Full      

