Lions Injury Report: Lokombo a non-participant Sun.

TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Lions were without linebacker Bo Lokombo (elbow) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (illness) on Sunday. Defensive back Delvin Breaux Sr. (elbow) was limited, along with defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring).

The Tiger-Cats played on Saturday night and did not practice on Sunday, therefore have no injury report to share.