Lions Injury Report: Lokombo a non-participant Sun.

TORONTO — The BC Lions have shared their first injury report of the week, ahead of their game on Thursday night against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The Lions were without linebacker Bo Lokombo (elbow) and defensive back Jalon Edwards-Cooper (illness) on Sunday. Defensive back Delvin Breaux Sr. (elbow) was limited, along with defensive lineman Sione Teuhema (shoulder) and linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring).
The Tiger-Cats played on Saturday night and did not practice on Sunday, therefore have no injury report to share.
|BC LIONS
| PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Delvin Breaux Sr.
|Defensive Back
|Elbow
|Limited
|
|
|
|Jarell Broxton
|Offensive Line
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|Defensive Back
|Illness
|DNP
|
|
|
|Miles Fox
|Defensive Line
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|
|Bo Lokombo
|Linebacker
|Elbow
|DNP
|
|
|
|Sione Teuhema
|Defensive Line
|Shoulder
|Limited
|
|
|
|Josh Woods
|Linebacker
|Hamstring
|Limited
|
|
|
|Noah Zerr
|Offensive Line
|Healthy Scratch
|Full
|
|
|