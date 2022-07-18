Follow CFL

Elks add Forbes-Mombleau, Badie to practice roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have added National receiver Vincent Forbes-Mombleau to the practice roster.

Forbes-Mombleau, 23, was selected by the Montreal Alouettes in the third round, 24th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft. ​ The Quebec native attended Alouettes training camp but was released on June 4. Collegiately, he spent four seasons (2018-2021) at Laval, where he was voted the RSEQ rookie of the year in 2018 and had 30 receptions for 383 yards and one touchdown last season.

Additionally, Edmonton moved American running back Sherman Badie from the active roster to the practice roster. Badie has dressed for four games with the Elks this season, recording 109 yards on 26 carries and one touchdown.

The Elks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday.

